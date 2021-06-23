James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Gets Special Fantasia Fest Screening

Dotted by hilltop views and an historic city center, France’s southwestern city of Angoulême had certainly played host to a handful of live-action shoots in recent years. But for the most part, the commune, just under 50,000 strong, had made its name as the country’s cartoonist capital, the place where Gallic scribblers go to burnish their reputation at the Intl. Comics Festival — the second largest in Europe — and maybe stuck around to work at one the three dozen animation or post-productions studios.