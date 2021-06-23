Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Gets Special Fantasia Fest Screening

By Jamie Lang
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival got an early 25th birthday present in the form of James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad,” which will receive a special screening on Aug. 4, the day before Fantasia officially kicks off with the world premiere of Julien Knafo’s zombie thriller “Brain Freeze.” Gunn is a long-time friend of the fest, having first attended in 1997 before later returning for the Canadian premiere of his Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

variety.com
Community Policy
Variety

Variety

25K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sion Sono
Person
James Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#The Suicide Squad#Suicide Squad#Canadian#Uruguayan#Japanese#North American#Office Royale#Annecy#Studio 4 C#Festival Scope#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
Country
Japan
News Break
Movies
Country
Singapore
Related
LotteryPosted by
Variety

BFI Sets Fund for Distribution of International Films

The British Film Institute (BFI) has revealed a one-year fund worth £500,000 ($690,000) to support the U.K. distribution of international titles. The funding comes by way of the National Lottery and will be administered by the BFI Audience Fund. It is aimed at supporting exhibitors and distributors in the wake of the pandemic and aims to bring in exciting, new films to British audiences.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Forbes

It’s Getting More Likely The Japanese Would Fight For Taiwan

Japanese authorities, increasingly worried about China’s determination to invade and forcibly “reunify” Taiwan, reportedly asked American officials to share U.S. plans for defending Taiwan. That’s the bombshell news from Financial Times reporters Demetri Sevastopulo and Kathrin Hille. The Americans “demurred,” Sevastopulo and Hille wrote, “because it wanted to focus on...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Kinology Boards TAT-Produced Family Adventure Film ‘Argonuts’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kinology, Gregoire Melin’s indie sales outfit which has four films competing at Cannes, has boarded “Argonuts,” a Pixar/Dreamworks-style family animated feature made by TAT, the team behind “The Jungle Bunch.”. Budgeted north of 10 million euros ($12 million), “Argonuts” is set in a magical yet hostile world of Greek mythology...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

BFI Kicks Off Global Screen Fund With Support for Cannes Titles ‘Ali & Ava’ and ‘Mothering Sunday’

The British Film Institute (BFI) has kicked off its U.K. Global Screen Fund with cash awards for Cannes titles “Ali & Ava” and “Mothering Sunday.”. “Mothering Sunday,” directed by Eva Husson from a screenplay by Alice Birch and starring Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, will launch in the festival’s Cannes Premiere section and is represented by Rocket Science, who are awarded £32,930 ($45,435) by the fund.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘French Dispatch’ Boosted Production in Its French Host City

Dotted by hilltop views and an historic city center, France’s southwestern city of Angoulême had certainly played host to a handful of live-action shoots in recent years. But for the most part, the commune, just under 50,000 strong, had made its name as the country’s cartoonist capital, the place where Gallic scribblers go to burnish their reputation at the Intl. Comics Festival — the second largest in Europe — and maybe stuck around to work at one the three dozen animation or post-productions studios.
Louisiana Statenickiswift.com

Prince Harry Is Already Back In LA After The Unveiling Of Princess Diana's Statue

Prince Harry arrived in London on June 25, just about one week before he was set to meet up with his brother, Prince William, to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana. According to the Mirror, Harry was taken by car to Frogmore Cottage where he stayed in quarantine for five days, as to follow coronavirus pandemic protocol set forth by the local government. After his quarantine period ended, Harry kept a relatively low profile; he only made one official public appearance.
ComicsPosted by
Variety

Anime Hit ‘Evangelion: Thrice Upon a Time’ Heads to Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has picked up international rights to “Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time,” the fourth movie in the “Evangelion” hit anime movie franchise. The streaming giant will release the film worldwide, excluding Japan, from Aug. 13, 2021. The film, made by a quartet of helmers including original director Anno Hideaki, was released in Japanese theater in March and remains the highest grossing film of the year to date.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Korea’s Naver Expands Investment in CJ ENM Streamer Tving

Leading South Korean tech conglomerate Naver is to invest KRW40 billion ($352 million) in Tving, the streaming video platform spun off from CJ ENM. The move is intended to accelerate Tving’s expansion within Korea and abroad. The agreement expands Naver’s equity stake in Tving to 15% and makes it the...
BusinessPosted by
Variety

CASHét Entertainment Expands Digital Payment Service During COVID

CASHét Entertainment has enjoyed impressive growth during the COVID pandemic. The company, which handles accounts payable services for film and television productions, has reaped the rewards of its move into an all-digital offering. That’s been critical at a time when the transmissibility of COVID-19 had productions looking for ways to cut back on the handling of paper.
StocksPosted by
Variety

Media & Tech Stocks Q2 Preview: A Special Report

After introducing Variety Intelligence Platform’s “Q1 Preview Special Report,” which covered key data and analysis for 13 major entertainment and tech companies, VIP+ has updated our analysis with the “Q2 Preview.”. This incarnation significantly expands the number of companies covered, now up to 31 across entertainment and tech subject to...