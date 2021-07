We might not travel that much around the country due to the vast distances, but everyone in Russia knows these places even without having ever visited them. This is the very heart of Moscow with a rich history, housing the tsars' residences for centuries (before Peter the Great moved it to St. Petersburg). The most remarkable things to see inside the Kremlin are the Tsar Cannon, Tsar Bell, beautiful cathedrals where the tsars were crowned and later buried - and the Soviet era Kremlin Palace (former Palace of Congresses).