Fast & Furious Car Expert Answers Car Questions From Twitter

 13 days ago

Dennis McCarthy, the man behind all of the cars from the Fast and the Furious franchise, uses the power of Twitter to answer the internet's burning questions about cars. How many cars have they destroyed filming the Fast and the Furious franchise? What's the point of spoilers on cars? Why do people rev their engines? What's better, a low-rider or a muscle car? Dennis answers all these questions and much more. F9 is in theaters June 25, http://www.thefastsaga.com/

