Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg Are Going to Be Recapping the Olympics

For Kevin Hart, Fatherhood provided a chance to do something different. An adaptation of Matthew Logelin's book Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love, about becoming a single parent after his wife's sudden death post childbirth, the film finds the comedian stretching his acting abilities in pursuit of making audiences laugh hard, cry harder. "I've been doing this for a very long time," the 42-year-old admits. "You have to find new ways to recreate yourself and find new energy and purpose within the craft. So in this direction that I'm going now, it's giving you baby steps. I gave you The Upside to give you a glimpse that, 'Okay, well, this guy can act.' And now in Fatherhood, I'm giving you a higher level of what I gave in The Upside."