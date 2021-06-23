Cancel
Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg Are Going to Be Recapping the Olympics

Cover picture for the article

Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg are teaming up with Peacock to tackle a new endeavor: recapping the Olympics. Pairing Hart and Snoop as the comedy guides through the Tokyo Olympics 2021, the commentary series “Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg” will be exclusively available on NBC’s streaming service. The pair will set out to summarize the Olympics’ most impressive displays of athleticism, as well as the moments that don’t go as planned.

