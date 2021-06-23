Scott opening township pool to four surrounding communities

Scott commissioners have agreed to open the township pool to residents from Collier, South Fayette, Heidelberg and Carnegie starting Friday. Also beginning Friday, the daily admission rates for non-residents will increase. The new rates will be $12 for adults and $8 for children under 18. The previous rate was $7 for adults and $5 for children. Discounted pool pass books will be available for non-residents at a rate of $50 for five passes for adults and $30 for five passes for children.