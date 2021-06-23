Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Heidelberg, PA

Scott opening township pool to four surrounding communities

By Deana Carpenter
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott commissioners have agreed to open the township pool to residents from Collier, South Fayette, Heidelberg and Carnegie starting Friday. Also beginning Friday, the daily admission rates for non-residents will increase. The new rates will be $12 for adults and $8 for children under 18. The previous rate was $7 for adults and $5 for children. Discounted pool pass books will be available for non-residents at a rate of $50 for five passes for adults and $30 for five passes for children.

www.post-gazette.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Heidelberg, PA
City
Carnegie, PA
City
Collier Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
South Fayette Township, PA
City
Chartiers Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chartiers Valley School#Scott Pool#First Published
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...