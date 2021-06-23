Cancel
Jerry Seinfeld to Direct, Produce and Star in Pop-Tart Origin Story ‘Unfrosted’ for Netflix

By Angelique Jackson
Variety
 8 days ago

What goes great with coffee? Pop Tarts — naturally. After the success of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” Netflix has nabbed Jerry Seinfeld’s latest venture, a new movie about the creation of the Pop Tart. Seinfeld will produce, direct and star in the comedy, co-written with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder.

variety.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Spike Feresten
Jerry Seinfeld
Posted by
Rock 104.1

Jerry Seinfeld Is Making A Movie About Pop-Tarts

For years, Jerry Seinfeld has wondered what the deal is with Pop-Tarts. He’s joked about them in his standup routine, but clearly that was not enough to sate his curiosity about the creation and popularization of America’s favorite toaster pastries. Now he’s going to direct, produce, and star in a movie all about Pop-Tarts.
