Jerry Seinfeld to Direct, Produce and Star in Pop-Tart Origin Story ‘Unfrosted’ for Netflix

Over two decades after the Emmy winning sitcom Seinfeld came to a close the show's soundtrack is only now being released. A report from Variety reveals that WB's WaterTower Music will debut a 33-track album this Friday, July 2, across digital platforms, marking "the first time that any of the music for Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer has been available outside of its original television context." Series composer Jonathan Wolff told the trade he didn't know why a soundtrack wasn't released when the series was first airing on network television (nine seasons totalling 180 episodes aired from 1989 to 1998) but that he's happy to have it out now.