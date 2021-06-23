Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

First clear view of a boiling cauldron where stars are born

By University of Maryland
ScienceBlog.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Maryland researchers created the first high-resolution image of an expanding bubble of hot plasma and ionized gas where stars are born. Previous low-resolution images did not clearly show the bubble or reveal how it expanded into the surrounding gas. The researchers used data collected by the Stratospheric Observatory...

scienceblog.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cauldron#Boiling#Milky Way Galaxy#University Of Maryland#The Astrophysical Journal#Shell#Umd#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyCNET

Scientists closing in on cosmic dawn, when the first stars were born

When we look up into the sky on a dark night, we see stars all around us. All those lights had to start up sometime. "Witnessing the moment when the universe was first bathed in starlight is a major quest in astronomy," said University of Cambridge astrophysicist Nicolas Laporte in a University College London statement on Thursday.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A first eROSITA view of ultracool dwarfs

B. Stelzer (1,2), A. Klutsch (1), M. Coffaro (1), E. Magaudda (1), M. Salvato (3) ((1) Universität Tübingen, (2) INAF - OAPa, (3) MPE Garching) We present the first X-ray detections of ultracool dwarfs (UCDs) from the first all-sky survey of the extended ROentgen Survey with an Imaging Telescope Array (eROSITA) onboard the Russian Spektrum-Roentgen-Gamma (SRG) mission. We use three publicly available input catalogs of spectroscopically confirmed UCDs and Gaia-selected UCD candidates that together comprise nearly 20000 objects. We first extracted all X-ray sources from the catalog of the first eROSITA survey, eRASS1, that have a UCD or candidate within three times their positional uncertainty. Then we examined all Gaia objects in the vicinity of these 96 X-ray sources and we associated them to the most plausible counterpart on the basis of their spatial separation to the X-ray position and their multiwavelength properties. This way we find 40 UCDs that have a secure identification with an X-ray source and 18 plausible UCD X-ray emitters. Twenty-one of these X-ray emitting UCDs have a spectroscopic confirmation, while the others have been selected based on Gaia photometry and we computed spectral types from the G-J color. The spectral types of the X-ray emitting UCDs and candidates range between M5 and M9, and the distances range from 3.5 to 190 pc. The majority of the UCDs from the eRASS1 sample show a ratio of X-ray to bolometric luminosity well above the canonical saturation limit of log (Lx/Lbol) ~ -3. For the two most extreme outliers, we showed through an analysis of the eRASS1 light curve that these high values are due to flaring activity. The X-ray spectra of the two brightest objects both reveal an emission-measure weighted plasma temperature of kT ~ 0.75 keV. These observations demonstrate the potential of eROSITA for advancing our knowledge on the faint coronal X-ray emission from UCDs by building statistical samples for which the average X-ray brightness, flares, and coronal temperatures can be derived.
AstronomySmithonian

First Observed Thousands of Years Ago, Scientists Finally Confirm Elusive Third Type of Supernova

Within starry galaxies, astronomers have observed two types of supernovas. When a massive star reaches the end of its lifetime, it loses fuel and some of its mass starts to flow into its core. Eventually, it becomes so heavy that it collapses and explodes into an iron-core collapse supernova. Thermonuclear supernovas, on the other hand, occur when small white dwarf stars run out of matter and begin to siphon matter from another nearby white dwarf star, eventually accumulating so much mass that it explodes into a supernova.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa says newly discovered ‘weird’ planet with ‘unknown’ atmosphere is remarkably similar to Earth

A ‘weird’ planet recently discovered has excited scientists in their hunt for extraterrestial life.Researchers from Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the University of New Mexico discovered exoplanet TOI-1231 b orbiting an M dwarf star – otherwise known as a red dwarf.Scientists were able to characterise that star, and measure both the radius and the mass of TOI-1231 b. This then gave them the necessary data to calculate density, and hypothesise what the atmosphere is made of.The planet, a temperate sub-Neptune sized body with a 24-day orbit, is eight times closer to its star than the Earth is to the...
AstronomyIdaho8.com

The amazing Hubble Telescope has suddenly stopped working

On April 24, 1990, the Space Shuttle Discovery was launched. Discovery’s engines and boosters thundered away as the spacecraft was pushed upward with over a million pounds of thrust. It achieved orbit in a mere eight and a half minutes. While the launch of any space-going vehicle is a glorious...
AstronomyWBTV

Astronomers discover record-breaking star as small as the moon but with more mass than the sun

(CBS News) - Astronomers have discovered the smallest yet most massive white dwarf star ever seen. According to a new study published Thursday in the journal Nature, the “very special” star has a mass greater than that of our sun, all packed into a relatively small body, similar in size to our moon. It formed when two less massive white dwarf stars, which spent their lives as a pair orbiting around each other, collided and merged together.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Supermassive black holes could host giant, swirling gas 'tsunamis'

Could gas escaping the gravitational grasp of supermassive black holes be forming "tsunamis" in space?. In a new, NASA-funded study, astrophysicists used computer simulations to model the environment around supermassive black holes in deep space. They found that there could be massive, tsunami-like structures forming near these black holes that are essentially massive, swirling walls of gas that have narrowly escaped the intense gravitational pull of the black hole. They even think that supermassive black holes could host the largest tsunami-like structures in the universe.
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

A Major X Class Solar Flare Just Slammed Into Earth

The strongest solar flare seen in four years erupted from the surface of the sun early Saturday and smacked into our planet’s atmosphere eight minutes later. An explosion from a new and unnamed sunspot produced the X-class flare, the first of solar cycle 25. The blast of x-rays traveled toward...
Astronomystudyfinds.org

Scientific breakthrough may reveal the secrets of dark matter in space

DURHAM, United Kingdom — Astronomers believe they are close to discovering the secrets of the mysterious substance scientists think makes up much of the universe — dark matter. Currently, researchers say these particles make up 80 percent of the universe. Understanding the nature of space may eventually hold the key...
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

Heavier than the sun, as small as the moon: the most massive white dwarf discovered

A group of astronomers has discovered the smallest and most massive white dwarf star to date. The celestial body with the designation ZTF J1901 + 1458 is only slightly larger than our moon, but at the same time significantly more massive than the sun, the team now explains. They are convinced that it was created by the union of two white dwarf stars. With the help of the object it can now be explored, among other things, how massive white dwarfs can become. They also speculate that the star could collapse into a neutron star – these dead stars are actually formed as a result of a supernova.
AstronomyCosmos

Gravitational waves from black holes swallowing neutron stars

Earlier this week, scientists announced an exciting discovery made with made with gravitational waves: the first confirmed detection of black holes swallowing neutron stars. Published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the study required input from scientists around the world, including Australians based at the ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav).
Astronomythe university of hawai'i system

Enormous white dwarf deciphered with help of Hawaiʻi telescopes

Astronomers are revelling at the discovery of a white dwarf that is the largest ever seen. White dwarfs are the collapsed remnants of stars, and this latest find is roughly the size of the Moon and 1.35 times more massive than the Sun. Researchers at the Zwicky Transient Facility at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory made the discovery. To help characterize the dead star, astronomers turned to the W.M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea and University of Hawaiʻi’s Pan-STARRS (Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System) on Haleakalā, Maui.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

The edge of the solar system is a blob, 3D map reveals

At the edge of the solar system is a violent frontier where two cosmic powers clash. On one side is the solar wind, the constant flood of hot, charged particles flowing out of the sun at hundreds of miles per second. On the other side are the winds of space, blowing with the radiation of billions upon billions of nearby stars.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Does outer space end – or go on forever?

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What is beyond outer space?...
AstronomyPhysics World

Galactic ‘bridges’ could be the largest rotating structures ever discovered

The universe is full of spinning objects. Galaxies, the stars within galaxies, the Earth, the Earth around the Sun, the Moon around the Earth – all rotate around an axis. An international team of astronomers has now added to this list by uncovering evidence that cosmic filaments – tendrils of matter that stretch across hundreds of millions of light years – are also spinning. Rotation on such gigantic scales has never been observed before and the new finding could help explain why galaxies (and indeed every other structure in space) are so prone to rotating.
Astronomyhawaiinewsnow.com

Astronomers on Mauna Kea make a galactic discovery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Astronomers on Mauna Kea said they have discovered what may be the smallest white dwarf in the galaxy. Researchers explained white dwarfs are remnants of dead stars and are created when stars use up all their nuclear fuel. The white dwarf that was discovered by astronomers is...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

New, Third Type of Supernova Discovered: An Electron-Capture Supernova

An international team of astronomers has observed the first example of a new type of supernova. The discovery, confirming a prediction made four decades ago, could lead to new insights into the life and death of stars. The work was published on June 28, 2021, in Nature Astronomy. “One of...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Astronomers spot 3,000 light-year 'light echo' of dying supermassive black hole

At the dark hearts of galaxies like the Milky Way lie supermassive black holes, with millions or even billions of times the sun's mass. Some of those supermassive black holes are what scientists call active galactic nuclei (AGN), which spew out copious amounts of radiation like X-rays and radio waves. AGN are responsible for the twin jets of ionized gas you see shooting away in pictures of many galaxies.
AstronomyPosted by
WZDX

UAH physics team finds 'lonely cloud' deep in outer space

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A scientifically mysterious, isolated cloud bigger than the Milky Way has been found by a research team at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) in a “no-man’s land” for galaxies. The so-called orphan or lonely cloud is full of hot gas with temperatures of 10,000-10,000,000 degrees...