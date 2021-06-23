Spark Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nicox: Half-year liquidity contract statement with Kepler Cheuvreux. July 6, 2021 "“ release at 7:30 am CET Sophia Antipolis, FranceUnder the liquidity contract entered into between NICOX and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:-Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 218,919 shares-Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â â‚¬ 128,032.29-Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,594-Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,298-Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Traded volume on buy side on semester: 978,682 shares for â‚¬ 4,245,529.01-Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Traded volume on sell side on semester: 906,908 shares for â‚¬ 3,977,929.37As a reminder :"¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:-Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 147,145 shares-Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â â‚¬ 395,631.93-Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Number of executions on buy side on semester: 829-Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Number of executions on sell side on semester: 609-Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Traded volume on buy side on semester: 457,955 shares for â‚¬ 1,916,480.01-Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Traded volume on sell side on semester: 310,810 shares for â‚¬ 1,312,111.94"¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:-Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0 shares-Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â â‚¬ 500,000.00The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision nÂ° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.