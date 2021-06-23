Cancel
Spark Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

 13 days ago

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company to Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), today announced the voting results at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today. Spark Power is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders.

