Jennifer Nettles On New Album 'Always Like New,' Defying Genre And Expectation
The first record Jennifer Nettles ever owned was the cast recording of "Annie." She might've missed the opportunity to play the red-haired orphan on Broadway, but she's bringing the Annie of her dreams to life in a significant way: Always Like New, her new album of American Songbook classics and contemporary musical theater songs, will feature “Tomorrow” from the popular musical and other songs sung on the Broadway stage.www.grammy.com