Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jennifer Nettles On New Album 'Always Like New,' Defying Genre And Expectation

By Alicia Ramírez
grammy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first record Jennifer Nettles ever owned was the cast recording of "Annie." She might've missed the opportunity to play the red-haired orphan on Broadway, but she's bringing the Annie of her dreams to life in a significant way: Always Like New, her new album of American Songbook classics and contemporary musical theater songs, will feature “Tomorrow” from the popular musical and other songs sung on the Broadway stage.

www.grammy.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Alex Lacamoire
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Shoshana Bean
Person
Lauren Patten
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Jennifer Nettles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Music Industry#Music Genres#Music Streaming#American Songbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicHuffingtonPost

Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles Takes Cues From Broadway On Her New Album

Jennifer Nettles would like her latest musical project to mark the start of a new era, both for herself and the theater world as a whole. The country artist, who is one half of the Grammy-winning duo Sugarland last week unveiled “Always Like New,” a 10-song collection of pieces from Broadway musicals like “My Fair Lady,” “Annie” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” The album’s centerpiece is a gender-swapped rendition of “It All Fades Away” from 2014's “The Bridges of Madison County,” performed in duet with Brandi Carlile.
Entertainmentkoxe.com

Jimmie Allen, Alan Jackson, Jennifer Nettles, Mickey Guyton to perform on ‘A Capitol Fourth’

Several country singers are among the lineup for PBS’ annual Fourth of July special A Capitol Fourth. Alan Jackson, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Jennifer Nettles have all been announced as performers during the show, which will air on PBS on Sunday, July 4. Jackson will perform from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and Nettles will perform from the famed Town Hall in NYC’s Times Square with the Broadway Inspirational Voices. Allen and Guyton will take the stage in Washington, DC.
Celebritieswcn247.com

AM Prep-Music

BRITNEY SPEARS’ FATHER WANTS HER ALLEGATIONS INVESTIGATED. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears leveled serious accusations last week against the people overseeing her life. One of those people wants an investigation: her father. James Spears says in court documents it’s “critical” for the court confirm whether his daughter’s allegations are true. Britney had told a judge her conservatorship is so restrictive that she’s not allowed to get married or have a baby. She says she’s forced to use birth control and take medications against her will. Although James Spears has been her conservator for most of the past 13 years, he says for the past two years, he’s only overseen his daughter’s finances, not her person. Jodi Montgomery was appointed by the court to oversee Britney’s personal life. Montgomery could not be reached for comment.
MusicJamBase

Eric Krasno Announces New Solo Album ‘Always’ & Shares Single

Eric Krasno announced a new solo album, Always, due out on September 17th via Mascot Label Group. The Grammy-winning guitarist also shared the single, “So Cold.”. Always is the follow-up to Krasno’s solo album Telescope, released in 2019 under his Kraz moniker. The new solo effort sees Krasno reflecting on family life.
New York City, NYPosted by
Glamour

Sara Bareilles Says the True Story Behind ‘Love Song’ Isn’t What You Think

We all know Sara Bareilles writes absolute bangers—songs with driving beats and almost sermonic messages. Her anthems make us want to write a letter to an ex and burn it by the flame of a scented candle. After “Love Song”—reportedly an angry response to a record label looking for more bankable lyrics—became a staple, we thought, Okay—we get it: Sara Bareilles is a pop star with a twist of integrity. She rocks a side part. She makes us wish we had taken piano lessons.
Rock MusicPaste Magazine

5 New Albums to Stream Today

Conspiracy time: Maybe the light release week was because musicians knew of the heat wave before we did? Oh, it’s a holiday weekend? I sound unreasonable? Whatever, because we still got some bangers to prepare for a hot, sweaty and rockin’ July. Practice your synchronized swimming in the kiddie pool with The Go! Team playing in the background, or have a house kickback with Laura Mvula’s ‘80s-infused style. Perhaps G Herbo is your grilling music of choice, and Snapped Ankles can accompany you when you may have had one too many burgers before you pass out in the aforementioned kiddie pool. We won’t judge. Have a safe and happy long weekend from the Paste staff and find a new album to tide you over until next week!
Musickosu.org

NPR Music's 27 Favorite Songs Of 2021 (So Far)

In the strange period of re-emergence that has characterized the first six months of 2021, we've asked for a lot from the music we love: brand-new sounds and nostalgic grooves, gnarly guitar solos and gentle lullabies, refreshing individuality and impressive collectivity. Thankfully, the songs released in the past six months have delivered. These 27 songs are the ones that have stuck with the staff of NPR Music the most during the first half of this year – one pick per person, presented in alphabetical order by artist. (You can find the list of our favorite albums here. Follow NPR Music's ongoing coverage of new songs at our #NowPlaying blog.)
Musictheprp.com

Raunchy Recording New Album

Raunchy‘s return is still on with the band having been in the studio recently. Recording for their follow-up to their 2014 album has already commenced with the drums having recently been tracked by the band’s Morten Toft Hansen. Thus far, release plans for the long-awaited album don’t appear to have been disclosed as of yet.
Musicrock947.com

Switchfoot announces new album, ‘Interrobang’

Switchfoot has announced a new album called Interrobang. The 12th studio effort from the “Meant to Live” rockers will arrive August 20. “More than ever, we want our music to be a bridge, reaching out with melody and lyrics to sing an honest song for anyone who’s got ears to hear,” says frontman Jon Foreman.
Musicweta.org

New classical albums to listen to this summer!

We wrap up Season 2 of Classical Breakdown with some recommended recordings for you to explore this summer. These recently released albums feature a diverse range of composers, styles, ensembles, and even world premiere recordings. Show Notes. Randall Goosby - Roots. Rising star violinist Randall Goosby releases Roots, an exploration...
MusicFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tyler, the Creator releases new album

Tyler, the Creator has released a new album, "Call Me If You Get Lost." He announced the news on Twitter, saying it's "out now." The album is a follow-up to the rapper's 2019 album "IGOR," which won Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The new album had been...
EntertainmentKESQ

New national archive will memorialize a beloved TV genre

When record-setting “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings first guest-hosted the show after Alex Trebek’s death, he had a good-luck charm in his pocket: a ticket from the 1983 debut episode of the current version of the show. It was a gift from Bob Boden, a veteran producer of game shows such...
Musicgrammy.com

Let Me Play The Answers: 8 Jazz Artists Honoring Black Geniuses

Beyond the color of their skin, why did Bruce Harris draw from the wells of Gigi Gryce, Hank Mobley and Duke Ellington for his new album?. "They're all East Coast city people!" Harris replies with a chuckle. "That's who I am. When I lived in Harlem, I lived a block away from where Bud Powell used to live, in the same neighborhood as Jackie McLean, Walter Davis and Arthur Taylor—obviously not at the same time. I didn't realize this until recently, but I'm just listening to the music of my community, culture and where I'm from."
Musicpapermag.com

A New Lorde Album Is Really Happening

After four long years, the wait for Lorde's highly anticipated third studio album is almost over. A little more than a week after she surprised released the record's lead single and title track during the year's only solar eclipse, Lorde has finally confirmed that her new album, Solar Power, is set to arrive August 20. In addition to announcing the album, Lorde also revealed dates for her upcoming world tour next year and detailed the full tracklist which includes some already eye-catching titles like "Secrets From a Girl (Who's Seen It All)" and "Stoned in the Nail Salon" which feels pretty much on par with "a prettier Jesus."
Musicedm.com

Justice Are Working On a New Album

It looks like fans of Justice may soon hear a new album from the iconic French house duo. Speaking to the Spanish magazine Binaural, Justice member Gaspard Augé said that they're currently "in the process" of producing a new album, which would be the duo's first in almost five years. He also waxes poetic about his new solo album Escapades, a record that he said was produced in a state of "total artistic freedom."
Musicbmi.com

Arthur Hanlon Finds Magic in the Music

Pianist and composer Arthur Hanlon didn’t let a pandemic stop him from recording an album he’s dreamt about for decades—Piano Y Mujer, (translated as Piano and Woman) a collaborative effort between Hanlon, five exceptional female vocalists, and producer and multi-instrumentalist Motiff. Hanlon first considered the pure, raw power of the...