Use of tobacco pipes by Native groups tells story of regional diversity

By University of Illinois
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNineteenth- and 20th-century archaeologists often made sweeping claims about Native cultures, suggesting that everyone who lived in a particular region at a given time shared the same attitudes and practices. A new study of pipes recovered from Hopewell sites in Illinois and Ohio challenges this assumption, revealing that the manufacture, import, export and use of pipestone pipes for smoking varied significantly between the groups, even though they engaged in trade with one another.

Pipe find tells Indians’ story

The discovery of 2,000-year-old tobacco pipes in western Illinois and in Ohio tells an important story: a story of regional diversity among Indians, says Tom Emerson, retired director of the Illinois State Archaeological Survey. “This all takes place around the time of Christ, somewhere around 200 B.C. to about 300-400...
