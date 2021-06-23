Cancel
Dave Navarro's New Art Collaboration Focuses on Mental Health

By Nicholas White
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Navarro, a vocal survivor of depression for more than 40 years, is highlighting the conversation about mental illness and mental health through a new art collaboration with L.A. artist PADHiA. Together, they are creating fine art, street art and prints, under the name Duel Diagnosis. “When it comes to...

www.sfgate.com
#Graffiti Art#Art Gallery#Ptsd#Americans#Musicares#Yungblud#Paramount#Iphone
Rolling Stone

Dave Navarro and L.A. Artist PADHiA Made a Giant Cuckoo Clock to Examine Mental Health With Humor

Dave Navarro, a guy who’s spent years shredding guitar with Jane’s Addiction and served as a judge on a tattoo reality competition, has probably one of the most wholesome hobbies a rock star could have: collecting cuckoo clocks. He began purchasing the timepieces in the Nineties, and on a recent Zoom call, one hangs not so conspicuously on the wall behind him, as he and the Los Angeles-based artist PADHiA discuss their latest artistic collaboration. It’s a piece that threads Navarro’s longtime passion with his and PADHiA’s mutual interest in using visual arts to explore issues of mental health and trauma. It is indeed a cuckoo clock, but one that stands 15 feet tall, with a dial that’s been cut open to serve as a door into an immersive world of Navarro and PADHiA’s making.
Creative Arts Camp for positive mental health held

On Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, 2021, Trust for Youth and Child Leadership (TYCL) International organized the Creative Arts Camp for Positive Mental Health at the Pajama Factory. Over 17 local youth from the local community participated in this camp, learning to create artwork as a means to deal with stress, anxiety, and depression. Mallory Scoppa Gardner, an art educator who taught at the camp, designed the activities to focus on understanding mental health issues, recognizing their symptoms, and using therapeutic arts to cope with mental health challenges positively. “Participants use color pencils and watercolor kits to express their emotions by connecting their color to a mood and lines and shapes for their feelings. They also learned a watercolor technique and connected that to being able to let go of control and accept imperfections,” explained Ms. Gardner. Participants were encouraged to let loose and be creative while at the same time self-reflecting on their feelings.
These Two Women Collaborated To Remove Mental Health Stigmas In Marginalized Communities

I'm a freelance multimedia culture journalist and For(bes) The Culture contributor. At the start of the beginning of the pandemic, the world was hit hard with economic disparities, job furloughs and a global health crisis to which many lost their lives. Amongst the impacted groups are African-Americans and Black folks, whose mental health were at a complete disadvantage. Between the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery and Black people dying at disproportionate rates due to COVID-19, the necessity of mental health support and resources were dire. Thankfully, over 100 media companies, businesses, non-profits, and cultural leaders banded together to make a difference.
Gatlin's "Hospital" Is a Mental Health Portrait in Soft-Focus

If you listen close enough to “Hospital”, the last single from Gatlin’s sophomore EP To Remind Me of Home, beneath the vibraphone-like chimes is the faintest ringing as if she were playing water-filled wine glasses in the back of the recording studio. It’s the smallest detail, hidden under guitar strums as gentle as a curtain breeze, but one that colors the ballad with the slightest bit of ethereality, like a Sofia Coppola frame: clad in pure white, warm suburban light from the window, eyes transfixed to the ceiling. There’s a shy smirk, too, in the way Gatlin approaches self-deprecation (“I find it kind of funny how much pain I’m in”), modeled perhaps after Cecilia Lisbon’s infamous line.
A Women's Guide to Mental Health Management

BiPolar. Depressed. Nuts. Confused. Scary. Dumb. Crazy. Spastic. Stressed. Demented. Women know how painful it is when someone close to them called them these things when they go through the feels. Whether mental health issues are ongoing, temporary, diagnosed, or self-diagnosed, it doesn’t matter. When a woman cannot get a grip because life is becoming too much, they need to know that they are okay, life will be OK, and that help and support is available. Some of this has to come from within, but there are many different sources of outside help that are available, especially if you don’t know where to start.
LGBTQ+ community focuses on mental health to overcome minority stress

This pride month, there’s been a renewed focus on the mental health of individuals in the LGBTQ+ community. Continual discrimination and unacceptance can often lead to minority stress, which opens the doors to decreased mental health, substance use, and possibly suicide. The Trevor Project’s 2021 National Survey reports 42 percent...
Demi Lovato's new short-form Roku show will cover feminism, mental health, and um, aliens

Alright, are you ready for the newest project that feels like it was made by throwing darts at a board of potential ideas? The Demi Lovato Show, hosted by singer/actor Demi Lovato, will ambitiously cover police reform, feminism, trans rights, activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health, and the average UFO, all in ten minute episodes. No, this is not the same show as the unscripted alien series for Peacock, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, which they will host alongside their sister and best friend, this is another show in which Lovato will dive into the existence of aliens.
Indy Arts Council unveils mental health grants for local artists

Indy Arts Council unveils mental health grants for local artists. Indy Arts Council unveils mental health grants for local artists. ‘Better safe than sorry.’ Poultry owners urged to protect their flocks against mysterious bird disease. Dozens of young men in Indy inspired, challenged by IMPD Cares mentoring program. Indiana Task...
Shifting the Spotlight to Children's Mental Health

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. After the collective trauma of COVID-19, kids will need help to get back on track. This time last summer, the shock of the arrival and worldwide spread of COVID-19 had...
New perinatal mental health resources launched

The interactive resources, known as Factographics, have been developed after researchers at the University of Surrey identified three distinct groups with unmet needs. Dr Ranjana Das and Dr Paul Hodkinson at the University of Surrey, said, ‘Though it can often be a time of joy, becoming a new parent can be immensely challenging.
Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for 'Capitalizing on a Lie'

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
Martha Stewart Undergoes 3-Hour Surgery After Suffering Painful Injury

In what is incredibly surprising, perhaps even blasphemous news, everyone’s favorite domestic goddess Martha Stewart is proving she isn’t perfect after all. The lifestyle expert took to social media this week to share an image of her leg in mid-air wrapped in a hefty medical bandage alongside the caption, “not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story.” Ensuring she is okay, though, Stewart brought out several comments from fans and friends wishing for a quick recovery.
Boosie Wants Smoke With Soulja Boy

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. Uh oh looks like Big Draco aka Soulja Boy has finally been beat to the punch of having the first trending object for the internet. Boosie has beaten Soulja to the trend of having his own Shot gun. Press play for the action .
Who Are The Famous Twins Sisters? TikTok Star Launched GoFundMe After Father Dies, Wiki, Age, Instagram explored!

The twins have made the headlines for this week as the father of the twins has died in a shooting and he was shot tragically in front of the daughters, People who use TIKTOK or Twitter daily must have seen a lot of posts that are related to the twin sisters as they are being called famous twins and we are not talking about Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate, Cole and Dylan Sprouse or Hunter and Scarlet Johansson, we are talking about the sisters from Alabama who are known as the famous twins as they go by on social media and the twins have been going viral as their father passed away in a shooting and the twin sisters have now set up a GoFundMe page so that they can raise money for the funeral of their father. (Who Is Ms.Hill? MLB Star Trevor Bauer Denies Assault On A Woman, Wiki, Age, Instagram!)
Orange Arts Center's Juneteenth program focuses on art of storytelling

Featuring presentations by Dr. Dena Jennings and Michael Carter Jr., this year’s Juneteenth program at The Arts Center in Orange focused on the art of storytelling—emphasizing the tradition of griots. Griots originated from the West African Mande empire of Mali around the 13th century, and the tradition continues today. Contemporary...