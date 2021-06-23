Dave Navarro's New Art Collaboration Focuses on Mental Health

The twins have made the headlines for this week as the father of the twins has died in a shooting and he was shot tragically in front of the daughters, People who use TIKTOK or Twitter daily must have seen a lot of posts that are related to the twin sisters as they are being called famous twins and we are not talking about Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate, Cole and Dylan Sprouse or Hunter and Scarlet Johansson, we are talking about the sisters from Alabama who are known as the famous twins as they go by on social media and the twins have been going viral as their father passed away in a shooting and the twin sisters have now set up a GoFundMe page so that they can raise money for the funeral of their father. (Who Is Ms.Hill? MLB Star Trevor Bauer Denies Assault On A Woman, Wiki, Age, Instagram!)