Fabiano: Post pandemic is a good time to talk about our teachers

We think we finally made it through the 21st century pandemic. We still have to be careful but many of us are confident we can evolve into a new normal. For the past few weeks I’ve heard many people complain about how we adjusted to the Covid way of life. The most disturbing complaints came from people who did not like how our teachers handled their children. I am a retired teacher who spent over 30 years with our future. I could not have handled what today’s teachers did to help our children. It is simply remarkable.