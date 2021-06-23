Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Fabiano: Post pandemic is a good time to talk about our teachers

Seacoast Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe think we finally made it through the 21st century pandemic. We still have to be careful but many of us are confident we can evolve into a new normal. For the past few weeks I’ve heard many people complain about how we adjusted to the Covid way of life. The most disturbing complaints came from people who did not like how our teachers handled their children. I am a retired teacher who spent over 30 years with our future. I could not have handled what today’s teachers did to help our children. It is simply remarkable.

www.seacoastonline.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solomon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Time#Pandemic#Covid#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Laguna Beach, CAlagunabeachindy.com

Letter: Good Conversation, Post-Pandemic

It’s been 15 months since the pandemic began and the Community and Susi Q Center closed. My favorite thing to do at the “Q” was not a scheduled activity, but an unannounced group who met one morning every week for coffee, tea and conversation. I met people there that are now my friends and we are looking forward to meeting again.
Jefferson, NYNewsday

A story for our times: Jefferson's Ferry read-aloud resumes after the pandemic

A popular "read aloud" series enjoyed by Jefferson’s Ferry health center residents and Setauket Elementary School students made a happy return after a pandemic pause. But instead of its typical face-to-face format, the outreach program was tweaked for safety’s sake. A recording of seniors reading a book for kids was made into a video and shown to sixth graders moving up in the fall.
Nevada County, CAUnion

Our View: It’s time to talk

No one wants to hear about a murder in their town. All of us want to live in a safe, secure place, and we do. Our community in Nevada County is safer than any large city in this state, and likely safer than a few of the smaller ones. Yes,...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

It’s Time to Talk About the Privilege of Self-Care

Many barriers prevent marginalized populations from practicing self-care and building resiliency to stress. The stressors faced by blue-collar workers are often more numerous and severe than those of white-collar workers. Recognizing the hurdles faced by disadvantaged populations is the first step in preventing and addressing them. Promoting “me-time” with pedicures...
Public HealthThe Conversation

Ten talismans for a new understanding of cities in post-pandemic times

For more than a year and a half, the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has kept the world locked down. Schools, universities, cafés and restaurants, cultural institutions and stores have been closed for long stretches of 2020 and 2021. In many parts of the world, travel has slowed to a crawl and sometimes stopped completely. While the number of flights is climbing as some restrictions are lifted, they remain significantly lower. Even 18 months later, it feels as if life itself has come to a relative standstill.
TV & VideosTVLine

It's Time to Talk About Lupin's Problematic Lack of Black Women

For all of the nuanced ways that Netflix’s wildly popular Lupin addresses race and immigrant culture in Parisian society, the caper drama misses the boat with Black women. It’s an omission that has caused rancor in both social and traditional media, on a global scale, from the moment the show’s magnetic and handsome star, Omar Sy, first flashed his signature smirk as Assane Diop in January’s series premiere. Those same fans were further disappointed when Lupin Season 2 kicked off in June and producers attempted to dial up its Black woman quotient by briefly adding a biracial police woman in one scene, and playing a Lizzo song in another (more on that later).
Dover, NHSeacoast Online

Portsmouth Christian Academy students step up to help community during COVID

DOVER — This past spring, Portsmouth Christian Academy 7th graders Chloe Bosma and Erika Best began a week-long food drive, donating 524 food items to the local community. When their class was posed with the question, “What do you want your legacy to be?” the girls knew they wanted to help others and realized they could combine their efforts. Best and Bosma chose to partner with local non-profit, Gather, located in Portsmouth to host a food drive given the great need for reliable food due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hearing what her classmates were doing, Sophia Workman joined her friends to help with this service project.
Fort Dodge, IAMessenger

Getting to know our teachers

We are the K-4 grade ELL (English Language Learner) team. We teach because being able to give an individual the tools to be the most successful version of themselves is an amazing experience. We hope we can inspire our students to see the value in education and challenge them to reach their potential.