China deleted COVID-19 data in possible cover-up: virologist

By Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina deleted early COVID-19 data in a possible effort to cover up its origins — hindering the World Health Organization’s probe into whether the virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, according to a scientific paper published Wednesday. More than a dozen coronavirus test sequences taken during the pandemic’s early...

nypost.com
US officials deleted COVID-19 data following Chinese investigators request, report says

WASHINGTON (SBG) — A Seattle researcher has recovered since-deleted data on the COVID-19 virus that were deliberately deleted from a National Institute of Health database after Chinese investigators requested the sequence be removed, according to Reuters. Jesse Bloom, a computational biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, detailed Tuesday...
Seattle Researcher Says He Uncovered Deleted Data on Early COVID-19 Cases

A Seattle researcher says he has uncovered data on early COVID-19 cases that appears to have been mysteriously deleted from a major database, The New York Times reports. Jesse Bloom, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, detailed the discovery in a new study that argues the deleted data—genetic sequences from hundreds of virus samples collected by Wuhan University scientists—means researchers who are currently trying to determine the origin of the pandemic don’t have the full picture. Bloom said he found 13 sequences of the virus on Google Cloud after they had apparently been deleted from the Sequence Read Archive, a public repository for DNA sequencing data managed by the National Library of Medicine. All in all, he said, he found that 241 sequences of the virus had been deleted from the database.
UK researchers to investigate Ivermectin as possible Covid-19 treatment

Ivermectin, a widely used anti-parasitic drug, is to be investigated as a possible treatment for Covid-19, researchers have announced.The drug, used across the world to treat parasitic infections, will be studied as part of Oxford University’s Principle trial - which is dedicated to finding at-home medicine for speeding up recovery from or preventing hospitalisation with Covid-19.Ivermectin has been controversially touted as a potential treatment for Covid since the earliest stages of the pandemic.Although the drug is not an antiviral, laboratory-based studies have found that it can block replication of Sars-CoV-2 - the virus that causes Covid-19 - but at much...
Chinese researcher deleted data about early Covid cases in Wuhan, study finds

A leading American scientist has discovered that early sequences of the coronavirus genome submitted by a Chinese researcher were deleted from a shared database.Jesse Bloom, a researcher at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, has published a paper saying he found genetic sequences taken from early coronavirus cases in Chine were deleted from a US National Institutes of Health database.He was able to recover the files from cloud storage to find that some of the early cases in the Chinese city of Wuhan are genetically different from the variants that eventually spread to cause the pandemic.Mr Bloom said the...
NIH deleted early COVID-19 data at the request of the Chinese

How will the U.S. ever hold China accountable for the spread of the coronavirus if our government officials are complicit in the cover-up? The U.S. National Institutes of Health deleted early coronavirus gene data sequences in one of their databases, at the request of the Chinese researchers, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The NIH confirmed to the Journal that it deleted the sequences after receiving a request from a Chinese researcher who submitted them three months earlier. The Chinese researcher promised the NIH they would refresh and upload new data in another database; however, it’s unclear if that ever happened.
