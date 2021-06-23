Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

Your sign's 2021 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Pisces personality profile. Welcome to July, pretty Pisces. Last month, your ruling planet Neptune went retrograde, and all you wanted to do was stay in and rest. But be careful of holing up for too long, or it might be hard to gain the momentum to fill your calendar again. On Tuesday, July 6, chatty Mercury in Gemini squares off (an unfavorable aspect) with dreamy Neptune, which is retrograde in your sign. You may find yourself over-analyzing texts or fretting that your friends forgot about you. Counteract these worries by inviting a few loved ones over for dinner, or better yet, getting out of the house. The new moon (which represents fresh starts) in caring Cancer on Friday, July 9, is the perfect night to gather with the people closest to you.