Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

By Ryan Pitkin
qcnerve.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21 to April 19) Family and friends rally around as you confront an unexpected challenge. Some plans will have to be changed until all the fuss and fluster settle down. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Your creative gifts find new outlets for expression this week. Someone (a...

qcnerve.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taurus#Libra#Gemini#Leo#Virgo#Libra#Sagittarius#Capricorn#Aquarius#Charlotteans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope July 5: Here’s How Your Day Will Turn Out To Be

Aries – You have excellent ability to manage people and so your professional reputation is likely to improve. If you are having a tense situation at your home, then you must handle the situation cheerfully. Traveling seems to be exciting. Few of you may inherit property or wealth. Taurus –...
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here & Mercury Retrograde Is Ending

Hi, Queen! Your weekly horoscope for June 21-27 2021 has arrived. Get ready because this week is busy! First, Mercury (planet of communication) finally leaves its retrograde and moves direct on Tuesday. After an indecisive few weeks, during which we kept changing our minds, we can all finally think clearly and logically. Decisions that were delayed finally get made as we quickly finish tasks that have been slowing us down.
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope July 4: Here’s What The Stars Have In Store For You

Aries – Nobody knows better than you that getting out of an unpleasant circumstance can require a lot of energy. Disagreeable encounters, on the other hand, must now be defused with intelligence and control. When you examine a long-standing moral issue, you’ll discover that your opinions have shifted. Taurus –...
Lifestylechatelaine.com

Cancer: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

Cancer is a sensitive water sign ruled by the moon, and like the moon, you ebb and flow. Your sign is very emotional, so if you feel hurt or helped by someone you’re unlikely to forget. You find it hard to be patient with things, and it’s important that you take time to come down off of stressful experiences. You are kind, loving and always willing to help those who need it. It’s easy to get off track when you’re so guided by your feelings. Taking responsibility for your emotional self-care is the key to a peaceful life.
Lifestyle104.1 WIKY

Americans Check Their Horoscope Twice A Week

While some people may find it fun to read their horoscopes now and then, for others their sign has a big influence on their lives, and a new survey reveals just how many people look to the stars for guidance. The poll finds:. The average person checks their horoscope two...
AstronomyThe Sun US

How June’s full strawberry moon will affect YOUR star sign

THIS month’s full moon, also called the Strawberry Moon, will take place on June 24. It will happen soon after the longest day of the year (known as the summer solstice). What this means is that both the moon and the sun will be reaching the peak of their cycles at roughly the same time -- an event sure to affect us all astrologically!
YogaVogue

What Summer 2021 Has In Store For You, According To Your Horoscope

After a year of lockdowns and restrictions, life is finally starting to feel back to normal this summer. Jupiter is sailing through Pisces until the end of July, enhancing feelings of optimism, freedom, travel, and being able to confidently plan for the future again. The sun will also be moving through Cancer, Leo and then Virgo, which will shift your priorities each month, depending on your star sign.
LifestyleElite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be On Cloud 9 The Week Of July 5

Another week, another itinerary of astrological chaos to tend with. Except this time, the chaos is coinciding with some positive and exciting things. With the sun traveling through the psychic, intuitive, and emotional waters of Cancer, it’s spreading all sorts of magic throughout the zodiac. It only makes sense that those born under the influence of Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces will have the best week of July 5, 2021, so get excited.
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope For June 24: Checkout What Your Stars Say Today

On Monday (June 21), the summer solstice marked the beginning of the month of June. On Tuesday, Mercury’s retrograde period completed, bringing in the Cancer season. On the day the Mercury retrograde ends, though, patience will go a huge way. On June 21 at 9:57 a.m., Venus aligned with Neptune, giving tranquility and a tiny mending to all connections. From now on, things will appear to flow smoothly, and innovation will emerge naturally.
LifestyleThe Independent

What does your moon sign mean in astrology?

Once printed on the back pages of glossy women’s magazines, astrology and horoscopes have shrugged off their alternative image and have fast become mainstream players in today’s billion dollar wellness industry. You only have to scroll through Instagram to find memes about mercury in retrograde, explainers about Taurus season and...
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for June 9, 2021: Libra, proof of loyalty is coming; Capricorn, you can’t please everyone all the time

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Xolo Mariduena was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on this day in 2001. This birthday star has portrayed Miguel Diaz on the popular series “Cobra Kai” since 2018. He also played Victor Graham on TV’s “Parenthood” and has appeared on episodes of “Twin Peaks,” “Rush Hour” and “Major Crimes.” Mariduena has lent his voice talents to “Cleopatra in Space” and “Fast & Furious Spy Racers.”
AstronomyMindBodyGreen

What Each Sign Needs To Know For The Full Moon, From The AstroTwins

The next full moon is coming up on Thursday, June 24. It falls in Capricorn, and like any astrological event, it's going to affect each zodiac sign differently. So, to find out what each sign needs to be prepared for, we consulted the AstroTwins. Feeling ambitious, Aries? This full moon...
LifestyleAllure

What July's Pisces Horoscope Predictions Mean for You

Your sign's 2021 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Pisces personality profile. Welcome to July, pretty Pisces. Last month, your ruling planet Neptune went retrograde, and all you wanted to do was stay in and rest. But be careful of holing up for too long, or it might be hard to gain the momentum to fill your calendar again. On Tuesday, July 6, chatty Mercury in Gemini squares off (an unfavorable aspect) with dreamy Neptune, which is retrograde in your sign. You may find yourself over-analyzing texts or fretting that your friends forgot about you. Counteract these worries by inviting a few loved ones over for dinner, or better yet, getting out of the house. The new moon (which represents fresh starts) in caring Cancer on Friday, July 9, is the perfect night to gather with the people closest to you.