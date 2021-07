Two more acts of anti-Asian hatred were reported Monday in Manhattan — with the victims attacked with racist epithets, according to police. The first incident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. Monday at 26th Street and Sixth Avenue, where an unknown man walked up to a 23-year-old woman, kicked her in the right leg and said, “F–k you, you f–king Chinese people, f–k you,” according to the NYPD.