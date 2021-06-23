Mom and CEO’s Mission to Help Other Moms Find Self-Love & Rejuvenation This Summer

Being a mom is a full-time job and one that usually means putting others before yourself. That’s why a mom in Santa Barbara has created a jewelry line with a mission of inspiring other moms

across the country to find self-love and compassion for themselves.

Jennifer Cervantes, mom and CEO of Tough As A Mother Tribe wants other moms to know that’s it’s imperative to make time for themselves and find that self-care especially now that kids are home from school for the summer. Jennifer has some simple tips and suggestions that moms can incorporate into their daily lives.

