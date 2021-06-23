Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Mom and CEO’s Mission to Help Other Moms Find Self-Love & Rejuvenation This Summer

By Melissa Smith
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 9 days ago

Being a mom is a full-time job and one that usually means putting others before yourself. That’s why a mom in Santa Barbara has created a jewelry line with a mission of inspiring other moms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nsmag_0adEfsOd00

across the country to find self-love and compassion for themselves.

Jennifer Cervantes, mom and CEO of Tough As A Mother Tribe wants other moms to know that’s it’s imperative to make time for themselves and find that self-care especially now that kids are home from school for the summer. Jennifer has some simple tips and suggestions that moms can incorporate into their daily lives.

To hear more about Jennifer’s mission, her jewelry line and suggestions for moms across the country check out the Zoom interview above.

For details on Tough As A Mother Tribe click here.

You can also use the code: The430 to get a 30% discount on Tough As A Mother Tribe jewelry.

Community Policy
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Self Love#Rejuvenation#Jewelry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsTODAY.com

This summer, be the mom

Be the mom that after a neighborhood walk pushing both kids in the double stroller you run, dare I say faster than your husband, to reach the ice cream truck in time to treat everyone to fudge pops. Be the mom that throws on the swimsuit and jumps in the...
Family RelationshipsRepublic

Prospective mom worries about long-distance help

Dear Amy: I’m currently five months pregnant. My parents live in India, while my husband and I live on the East Coast of the U.S. It was understood that my parents would come over a month before my due date and stay with us for about five months to help out.
HobbiesWLBT

Operation Shoestring hosts Summer Camp for Moms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Summer camp isn’t just for kids. Thanks to Operation Shoestring, Moms are camping out too!. There’s no swimming or sports, but the focus is on her. The camp is designed to help moms heal emotionally after devoting so much time to others during the pandemic. “This...
Posted by
Jenny Justice

Get in the Pool with Your Kids! A Mom’s Summer Plea

I spend a lot of time in the pool in summer. It is my happy place. And no matter which pool I go to I see the same thing over and over again: parents not getting in with their kids. I am always one of the very few parents in the pool and I always have been. When I was little I spent time in the pool with my grandparents and I loved it. It is one of my favorite memories of them both. They never sat on the sidelines, they never just watched - they jumped right in with us grandkids and had fun!
Kidsredtri.com

7 Moms Share What They’re Most Excited for This Summer—and How They’re Helping Their Kids Hydrate Along the Way

There are so many things to love about summer: the warm weather, the longer days, the slowed-down attitude, and all of the extra time for activities. Whether your family is getting creative, planning something active or wanting to relax by the beach, the summer heat makes it even more important to stay hydrated. Did you know that according to the American Journal of Public Health, 1 in 2 kids is underhyrated*?
KidsSentinel & Enterprise

Mom worried son is inheriting her low self-esteem

Dear Annie: Lately, I have been feeling like I am not good enough. I have anxiety and depression, which I have had since I was young, to the point where I have attempted suicide four times. I used to have anorexia and bulimia and constantly cut myself on my arms and legs because this was the one thing in my life I had control over. I am not proud of myself for those days.
Lifestylemomtastic.com

I’m Declaring It A Mom Bod Summer

Ah, summertime. When the sun shines, the temperature rises, and we spend most of the day outside. However, summer isn’t just a time of frolicking and having fun. With the heat and the beach and pool days, many of us Mamas get to grapple with the full-on crisis of trying to keep our confidence high in the season of wearing less – a truly vulnerable state.
Kidsunderthebutton.com

Lonely Teen Finds Cool New Summer Friend: Mom

With so much still remote this summer, many people are lonely, spending hours in front of a screen while never really interacting with anyone. However, to one teen, Michael Green (C '24), loneliness has become a thing of the past ever since he made a cool, new friend: Mom. Mom,...
KidsDaily Gate City

Moms rallied to help all kids back then

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a real hailstorm down here where I live now. Oh, we’ve had some little pea-sized bits bounce around out on the deck now and then, but nothing like the recent hailstorms I’ve seen on the news in the midwest, and more specifically my beloved home state of Iowa. The complete destruction of some of the fields that were shown in news pictures and short video clips were hard to watch, difficult to imagine how the hearts dropped when the farmers looked out over that devastation and saw the ruined crops. That kind of hailstorm I haven’t seen in decades.
Mental Healthchildrensmercy.org

A mom’s story: Finding my son mental health help

As a behavioral health professional and a mom of a teenager with Autism and Tourette Syndrome, I thought I was equipped to manage my son’s mental and behavioral health challenges. We were already on a waitlist to get him the help he needed and were participating in many services, but then the pandemic happened. School moved online, in-person support services were no longer available and our routine was upended. Both of us were struggling and things reached a breaking point. I want to share our story with other families to assure parents and caregivers it’s more than okay to ask for help. It’s caring and courageous.
RelationshipsPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy & Happy at Home: Summer Family Fun Products

Cook-outs with friends and family, splashing through sprinklers, playing in the sand, and swinging high up in the sky at the playground — there’s so much for kids to look forward to in the summer. Emily Richett is back with her favorite products for summer family fun!. Watch the video...
Chicago, ILWTAX

Chicago boy, 7, honored for helping save Mom’s life

A 7-year-old Chicago boy has been honored and showered with gifts for helping save his mother by calling 911 and calmly providing information on her condition as she was suffering a seizure. Daniel Armani and his family got a tour Friday of the Engine 16 fire station in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. He got to sit behind a fire truck’s steering wheel and received several gifts, including a Lego fire truck, a new bicycle and a bike helmet.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Spoiled Teen Makes Adoptive Mom Find Her 'Real' Mom, Regrets It Deeply – Subscriber Story

An adopted 18-year-old girl insults her adoptive mother. She believes that her 'real' mother would love her more, and decides to find her. Grace Harlan was adopted when she was two years old, and her parents never hid the adoption from her. They told her that they were very lucky to have her, and that they adored her, but Grace always wondered about her 'real' mom.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘She’s white. Is that okay?’ Without hesitating, my husband said, ‘She needs a home. Her race isn’t relevant.’: Foster parents adopt 3 children in 7 months, ‘Families don’t have to match’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a mom. It was the one thing I was sure of. My mother died when I was five years old, and the few memories I have of her shaped me to be the mother I am today.
WorldNewsweek

Groom Dies At Wedding Altar in Front of Horrified Bride

A woman has described her heartache after her terminally ill fiancé died at the altar just minutes before they were due to get married. Alison Wynn, 38, was set to marry her partner of 21 years in the Scottish town of Saltcoats on June 25 when the tragedy occurred. Paul...