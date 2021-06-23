Cancel
Selma, AL

Selma Interpretive Center gets $10 million for expansion

By James Jones
Selam Times-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Selma received some big news recently with the release of the Biden – Harris’ budget for fiscal year 2022, which includes $10 million in funding for construction at the Selma Interpretive Center for a voting rights center that honors the legacy of Civil Rights leaders, including that of the late Representative John Lewis. Lewis was born near Troy, and served 17 terms in Congress representing Georgia’s 5th congressional district.

