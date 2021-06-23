Uber, DoorDash silent as San Francisco becomes the first US city to cap delivery app fees for good
San Francisco became the first city in America to limit the fees that delivery apps such as Uber, DoorDash and Postmates can charge restaurants. The Board of Supervisors' Tuesday vote was unanimous, reported Eater SF, with all 11 present supervisors voting in favor for the limitations, including Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who co-sponsored the bill. (Peskin was in attendance for the vote despite issuing a formal apology and entering alcohol treatment earlier this month.)www.sfgate.com