Uber, DoorDash silent as San Francisco becomes the first US city to cap delivery app fees for good

On June 23, a unanimous vote from San Francisco's Board of Supervisors permanently extended the cap on what food delivery apps can charge for commission for restaurants in that city. As SFist reports, this permanent ruling means apps going forward can only charge San Francisco businesses a maximum of 15% per order. It's the first ruling of its kind in the country and other cities have started to consider following suit to cut down on what has been called "exorbitant delivery commissions" by companies like Grubhub and DoorDash.