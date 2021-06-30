New York Mets

Megill allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight across five innings Tuesday against Atlanta. He did not factor into the decision. The outing marked Megill's second big-league start, and he went deeper this time while showing more swing-and-miss stuff. He racked up an impressive 14 swinging strikes on 85 total pitches, doubling his strikeout total from his major-league debut. The only major damage against him was a three-run homer by Ozzie Albies. Through 9.1 innings, he's now allowed five earned runs while posting a 12:4 K:BB.