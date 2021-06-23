Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan reports 172 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

By WXYZ Web Team
Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DyBzW_0adEeIxC00

There have been 893,756 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,664 deaths, the state reported Wednesday.

That's up 174 cases and 2 deaths from the last report on Tuesday.

As of June 11, 852,204 people have recovered from the virus.

These case numbers come as Michigan has just dropped almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Community Policy
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Hopkins, MI
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
Detroit, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Johns Hopkins University#The Rebound Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

12 Michigan unemployment offices reopening for in-person appointments

Michigan is reopening 12 unemployment offices for in-person appointments. The state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency will begin offering 15-minute in-person appointments starting June 30. Locations. Here are the offices reopening in Michigan:. Benton Harbor -- 401 8th Street. Detroit -- 3024 W. Grand Boulevard, Suite L-385 Gaylord -- 931 Otsego Avenue.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Extra Michigan Unemployment Benefits Ending

It's no secret that when the pandemic started that many people made more on unemployment than the salary they were making with the extra $600 a week. That was great because it kept most of us going. I was laid off from my job in Detroit for 4 months and it kept me afloat. I am sure the extra 300 a week folks have been getting now is a big help. Now with many businesses starving for workers, especially bars and restaurants, It may be coming to an end.
Michigan State1051thebounce.com

This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word

Hey, spelling isn’t everyone’s strength. In the age of spellcheck and technology, spelling, at times, seems like a lost art. That said, the folks at ATTExperts.com recently reviewed the top-searched “how to spell” words by state from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021, via Google Trends. So, what’s the...
Michigan StateFox17

FBI warns Michigan residents of phone scam

MICHIGAN — The FBI is advising people to refrain from answering phone calls if the number is unrecognizable. Last year, 303 victims in Michigan reportedly lost more than $1.3 million to phone scams. Scammers tend to target people with cell phones by spoofing their numbers to make it seem as...
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan coronavirus cases up to 894,433; Death toll now at 19,744

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 894,433 as of Tuesday, including 19,744 deaths, state officials report. Tuesday’s update includes a total of 173 new cases and 32 additional deaths, including 27 from a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state announced a total of 894,260 cases and 19,712 deaths.
Wayne County, MIThe Oakland Press

Wayne County leads spike in new coronavirus cases

New Michigan coronavirus cases remained low Thursday but the numbers statewide were driven by a spike in new cases in Wayne County. There were 228 new cases and 10 deaths reported by the state health department Thursday, of which 106 cases were attributed to Wayne County when day-to-day numbers were compared, representing either a spike in new confirmed cases or data entries that may be corrected in coming days.
Michigan Statehourdetroit.com

The Largest Donations in Michigan History

In the past four months, Michigan has seen two of the most jaw-dropping philanthropic gifts in American history. First, Dan and Jennifer Gilbert and their affiliated foundations announced a $500 million donation to the City of Detroit which appears to be the largest donation to a U.S. municipality ever. Then, not to be outdone, a group of Western Michigan University alumni in June dropped $550 million on their Kalamazoo alma mater — also a record donation to an American institution of higher learning.
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

44 Michigan counties have no activity but virus cases persist

Coronavirus cases and deaths continue to mount but more than half of Michigan’s counties have no new cases or deaths. There were 173 new cases and 32 deaths (27 from vital records reviews) announced Tuesday by the state health department, but no new cases or deaths in 44 of the state’s 83 counties.
Michigan StateThe Oakland Press

Michigan coronavirus remains active but low numbers continue

New cases and deaths from coronavirus continued in Michigan over the weekend but the numbers continue to be far lower than they were in spring and last year in advance of the Fourth of July holiday. There were 311 cases and five deaths over the three-day weekend, the state health...
Oakland County, MIwhmi.com

Mosquitoes Carrying Jamestown Canyon Virus Found In Oakland County

Livingston County residents should be aware of an infected mosquito pool found in a neighboring county. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting that mosquitoes collected in Oakland County have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus (JVC). The virus has also been detected in Bay and Saginaw counties.
Public HealthPosted by
B102.7

COVID-19 Delta Variant Confirmed in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health (SD-DOH) announced in a press release this week that the COVID-19 Delta variant is now present in South Dakota. South Dakota had been the only state in the country that the more easily transmissible divergent strain of the virus had not appeared in yet. That distinction came to an end on June 30, 2021.