For a series that has gone from low-stakes DVD player heists to grandiose death-defying stunts which no human should walk away from, it’s perhaps too little too late for its characters to finally wonder, “Are we invincible?”. At the same time, F9: The Fast Saga (the titling of these movies is only going to get weirder and weirder, it seems) features an array of the most insane, high-octane action sequences that somehow stand taller than even some of the best moments in the previous eight entries. Justin Lin returns to the directing chair to push the series back in the direction it was headed in Furious 7 and spends as much time as it needs to explain away every question you probably don’t have and some you most definitely do. Even then, F9’s bloat doesn’t take away from it potentially being the most daring entry in the franchise that is almost impossible not to walk away from with a massive smile on your face.