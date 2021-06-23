Cancel
Yoga festival to bring wellness tools and community connection to Hiawatha

By Katie Mills Giorgio
thegazette.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYogis will be taking over Guthridge Park on Saturday as the city’s first yoga festival takes place. The event was created by Dusty Swehla, owner of Panda Marie, a wellness spa in Hiawatha that offers a wide range of services, including holistic healing therapies, yoga, nutrition coaching, life coaching, massages and more. In partnership with the City of Hiawatha and a host of event sponsors, Swehla was excited to bring the experience of a yoga festival — something she’s enjoyed in other cities across the country — to her own backyard.

