Aliens: Fireteam is coming in August with a slightly new name

By Andy Chalk
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aliens: Fireteam, the co-op shooter about a squad of absolute badasses facing off against endless hordes of priapic extra terrestrials, will be out on August 24, with a slightly changed name—Aliens: Fireteam Elite. The Left 4 Dead-inspired shooter didn't exactly knock our socks off when we saw it earlier this...

www.pcgamer.com
