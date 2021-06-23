Aliens: Fireteam is coming in August with a slightly new name

Aliens: Fireteam Elite, a brand-new game set in Ridley Scott’s horror universe which was first announced earlier this year, finally has a firm release date. Developed by Cold Iron (a studio established by several industry veterans), Fireteam is billed as a co-op shooter where squads of three will be required to team up and survive an endless onslaught of Xenomorphs. Various types of the titular Alien will be present throughout each campaign in order to keep the action feeling fresh on repeated playthroughs, all of which require a particular strategy to bring down. As rank-and-file enemies, Drones will always attack in large numbers in an attempt to overwhelm your crew, while specialized strains such as the gigantic Praetorian are bred for breach and clear tactics. You can check out some more of these units in the gallery below.