Cannes 2021: Tribute to Bill Duke, ‘Mulholland Drive,’ Tilda Swinton’s first film among Cannes Classics lineup
The Cannes Film Festival today announced the full lineup of one of their most popular sections each year, Cannes Classics. This year is shining a focus on Black filmmakers including a tribute to actor/director Bill Duke and a screening of his 1985 film The Killing Floor and Oscar Micheaux’s 1935 documentary Murder in Harlem. Micheaux was the first African-American director in the history of American cinema.awardswatch.com