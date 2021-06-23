Interview: Mj Rodriguez on the closing of ‘Pose,’ her new show with Maya Rudolph and the future of trans representation in the media
“We’re all in this together. It’s important to understand that first, then we can move towards a brighter future.”. FX’s groundbreaking period drama Pose, a look into the late 1980’s and early 1990’s ballroom scene culture through the eyes of Black and Brown trans and queer people, from the minds of Steven Canals, Ryan Murphy, and Brad Falchuk came to a close in 2021.awardswatch.com