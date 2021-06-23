Interview: Mj Rodriguez on the closing of ‘Pose,’ her new show with Maya Rudolph and the future of trans representation in the media

“My life has been transformed by the healing energy of the show that I was blessed to be cast in,” declares Emmy winner Billy Porter about the impact of FX”s “Pose.” The period drama about ballroom culture in New York City recently aired its third and final season with Porter starring as Pray Tell, the ballroom emcee and best friend of house mother Blanca (MJ Rodriguez). Porter, a Tony and Grammy winner for his role as Lola in in the hit musical “Kinky Boots,” was nominated for Best Drama Actor for the show’s first two seasons. His win in 2019 made him the first openly gay Black man to win in that category. Check out our exclusive video interview above.