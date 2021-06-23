Nathalie Emmanuel details struggle with body image: “We just beat ourselves up”

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For Nathalie Emmanuel, beauty is synonymous with authenticity. From her natural curls to acne scars to a foundation blended exactly to match her unique skin tone, Emmanuel has perfected the art of self-love, cultivating a routine—and lifestyle—that feels genuine. “I didn’t realize how challenging it would be having very curly, kinky hair in the acting industry,” says Emmanuel, who is perhaps best known for her role as Missandei in Game of Thrones. “The idea that my hair would be natural was kind of, like, not really seen much. It actually became kind of important to me, to just kind of demonstrate that my hair’s natural form is just beautiful and fine—I don’t have to change it.” To maximize her coiled texture, Emmanuel starts with damp hair, detangling with her fingers before applying scalp oil, leave-in conditioner, and Pattern Curl Gel before diffusing her mane to buoyant perfection. After combing her edges, the actress is ready for skin care. A duet of cleansers—each massaged for 60 seconds—helps Emmanuel combat her acne spots, which she refers to as her “polka dots.” Next comes a clarifying serum, a moisturizer, and a pause with The Light Salon’s Boost LED Mask, followed by SPF and spot treatments courtesy of Dr. Barbara Sturm.