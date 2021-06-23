Cancel
Nathalie Emmanuel details struggle with body image: “We just beat ourselves up”

By Danielle Long
kxel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNathalie Emmanuel is opening up about her journey to self-love. Speaking with Women’s Health for their July/August issue cover story, the F9 and former Game of Thrones star reflects on the moment when she realized she needed to change her point-of-view on her body image and stop the negative self talk cycle.

