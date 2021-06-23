Cancel
Interview: ‘Hacks’ co-creator Lucia Aniello chats about the greatness of Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder’s audition [VIDEO]

By Dewey Singleton
awardswatch.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould you believe that the person who co-wrote and directed the first commercial for “Dollar Shave Club” also is responsible for one of the hottest shows on television? Lucia Aniello had a hand in not only that commercial but was part of the team which brought us Hacks which recently was renewed for a second season after getting fantastic reviews. Aniello’s wit and brilliant writing style paired up with the amazing Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky has resulted in a dream team as they are churning out fantastic content that both delight and touch the fans. Hacks is not a comedy or a drama. It’s a reflection of the issues women face in the entertainment industry. Ageism, misogynistic behavior, and sexism are just the tip of the iceberg.

