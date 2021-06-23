Cancel
2021 Toronto International Film Festival: ‘Dune,’ ‘Belfast,’ ‘Last Night in Soho,’ Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged’ among official selection [TIFF]

By Erik Anderson
awardswatch.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 46th Edition of the Toronto International Film Festival will take place September 9–18, 2021. The Toronto International Film Festival announced the first set of films that will appear at this year’s festival including Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast starring Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and Judi Dench, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, HBO’s Alanis Morissette documentary Jagged and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune in a special screening.

