‘Q-Force’ trailer: Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Gabe Liedman star in Netflix animated queer comedy

The first look at Netflix's next animated hit has officially arrived. On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed the first teaser trailer for Q-Force, a new spy comedy series that is set to debut on the platform on Thursday, September 2nd. Season 1 of Q-Force will consist of ten episodes, and will feature a voice cast that includes Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Gary Cole, Patti Harrison, Matt Rogers, David Harbour, Laurie Metcalf, and Gabe Liedman, who serves as the series' creator and executive producer. The teaser trailer, which you can check out below, provides an indication of the tone of the irreverent, LGBTQ+ focused series.