‘Q-Force’ trailer: Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Gabe Liedman star in Netflix animated queer comedy
Today, Netflix announced the cast for the new adult animated comedy, Q-Force premiering on Thursday, September 2. The 10-episode order will feature Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Gabe Liedman. Synopsis: Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy...awardswatch.com