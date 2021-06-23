Cancel
TV Series

‘Q-Force’ trailer: Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Gabe Liedman star in Netflix animated queer comedy

By Erik Anderson
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Netflix announced the cast for the new adult animated comedy, Q-Force premiering on Thursday, September 2. The 10-episode order will feature Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Gabe Liedman. Synopsis: Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy...

CinemaBlend

NCIS, Stranger Things And The Conners Stars Joining Will And Grace's Sean Hayes In New Netflix Show

A little over a year after Will & Grace's well-received revival came to an end, star Sean Hayes has been keeping busy with the hilarious podcast Smartless opposite Jason Bateman and Will Arnett. He's also been developing the previously announced Netflix series Q-Force, which announced the rest of its core cast today, which includes stars from Stranger Things, The Conners and more, as well as NCIS' newest recruit.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Q-Force: Netflix Releases Official Teaser for Animated LGBTQ+ Heroes

Big news from our friends over at Netflix today as they announce the cast for the new adult animated comedy Q-Force, an elite team of LGBTQ+ undercover agents trying to save the world with flair. The 10-episode series hits the streaming service on September 2, and will feature the first queer heroes in the field as they battle evil following one simple rule: "You can't pander to the gays, they can smell it."
TV SeriesComicBook

Netflix Releases Q-Force Trailer, Reveals Premiere Date

The first look at Netflix's next animated hit has officially arrived. On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed the first teaser trailer for Q-Force, a new spy comedy series that is set to debut on the platform on Thursday, September 2nd. Season 1 of Q-Force will consist of ten episodes, and will feature a voice cast that includes Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Gary Cole, Patti Harrison, Matt Rogers, David Harbour, Laurie Metcalf, and Gabe Liedman, who serves as the series' creator and executive producer. The teaser trailer, which you can check out below, provides an indication of the tone of the irreverent, LGBTQ+ focused series.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Trailer: Netflix’s Gay Spy Comedy “Q-Force”

Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes and creator/executive producer Gabe Liedman (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) have all lent their voices to gay spy animated comedy “Q-Force” on Netflix. The series centers on Steve Maryweather (Hayes), once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency...
Sean Hayes-Led Animated Series ‘Q-Force’ Gets September Premiere On Netflix

Gay superheroes unite! Netflix’s animated comedy series, Q-Force, will premiere September 2, according to Deadline. Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) leads an all-star voice cast alongside Laurie Metcalf (The Connors), Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws) and David Harbour (Stranger Things). The ten-episode series follows Steve Maryweather, aka Agent Mary (Hayes), who...
Variety

Travis Coles, Michael Urie Starring in LGBTQ+ Horror Comedy ‘Summoning Sylvia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Travis Coles and Michael Urie are starring in “Summoning Sylvia,” a LGBTQ+ horror comedy. The feature film recently wrapped production, and its previously unannounced cast also includes Frankie Grande (“Henry Danger”), Nicholas Logan (“I Care a Lot”), Troy Iwata (“Dash & Lily”), Noah Ricketts (Frozen), Sean Grandillo (“Scream: The TV Series”), Camden Garcia (“Station 19”), and Veanne Cox (“You’ve Got Mail”). “Summoning Sylvia” was written and directed by Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse, who previously created the Emmy-nominated digital series “Indoor Boys.”
IHEARTMEDIA ANNOUNCES ORIGINAL SCRIPTED PODCAST “AFTERSHOCK” STARRING SARAH WAYNE CALLIES, DAVID HARBOUR AND JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN

HeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, announced today a new scripted post-apocalyptic podcast, “ Aftershock,” co-produced with Nomadic Engine and Salmira Productions, and starring Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break, The Walking Dead, Colony), David Harbour (Black Widow, No Sudden Move, Stranger Things) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, Watchmen, Supernatural). In addition to her leading role, Callies also directed the series as well as co-created “Aftershock” with her Nomadic Engine partners, author Patrick Carman (39 Clues, Skeleton Creek) and TV/Film Producer Ben Haber (The Smurfs Movies, Across The Universe), and wrote with Carman. “Aftershock” will be available on iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms beginning July 14. Listeners can hear the official trailer now.