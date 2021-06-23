Let’s open a video window to the county courthouse
I remember the first time I covered a meeting of the Prince William County Planning Commission. The body, appointed by members of the Board of County Supervisors, meets regularly and is tasked with making recommendations to the Supervisors on land-use matters. Putting simply, if a large development like a neighborhood of homes or a large shopping mall is built, plans for the new development have most likely passed through the Planning Commission.