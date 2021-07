The offensive line for the New York Jets was atrocious in 2020. This is nothing new for fans, who have been waiting for a decent offensive line for nearly 10 years. Fans might remember Nick Mangold and D’Brickashaw Ferguson, but those days are unfortunately long gone. Once they retired, the front office essentially ignored the offensive line for a decade. However, things seem to be looking good for the near future. Joe Douglas and the new management has started to improve it little by little. Here is the New York Jets Position Preview Series #5: Offensive Line.