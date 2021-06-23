Cancel
Onconova Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirement

Cover picture for the article

NEWTOWN, PA — Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) announced that on June 17, 2021, it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC stating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as the Company’s common stock had a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for 18 consecutive business days, from May 21, 2021 to June 16, 2021.

West Chester, PA
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
Pennsylvania State
