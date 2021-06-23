Onconova Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. In addition, Aligos has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 660,000 shares of common stock at the same terms and conditions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Aligos. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Aligos, are expected to be approximately $83.6 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.