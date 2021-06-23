Cancel
Prince William County, VA

Woodbridge, Occoquan supervisors to host town hall on affordable housing Wednesday night

By Staff Reports
princewilliamtimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Prince William County supervisors will host a virtual town hall Wednesday evening to address ongoing affordable housing concerns. Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, and Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, will be joined by Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Housing Programs Manager Hillary Chapman, Prince William County Community Development Director Rebecca Horner and Prince William County Planning Director Parag Agrawal.

