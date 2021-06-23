Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Interview: Iliza Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, and Margaret Cho discuss ‘Good On Paper,’ healing through comedy and the pros of shooting a movie in 17 days [VIDEO]

By Dewey Singleton
awardswatch.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes life imitates art and no one knows that better than comedian Iliza Shlesinger. She was able to turn what most would consider be a traumatic experience into a hilarious romantic comedy about meeting the man of your dreams who might just be too good to be true. Good On Paper, is loosely based on Shlesinger’s experience and was written by this incredibly talented comedian. How would you handle being duped into thinking you’ve met the love of your life? I’m not sure humor would have been my approach to each their own.

awardswatch.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Rittenhouse
Person
Iliza Shlesinger
Person
Margaret Cho
Person
Ryan Hansen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
wcn247.com

In 'Good on Paper,' Iliza Shlesinger becomes a leading lady

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger hopes she is entering a new phase in her career with the rom-com “Good on Paper.” It's her first produced screenplay and first leading role in a film, not to mention that the story about a woman who finds out her boyfriend has been lying about everything from day one is something that actually happened to her. Shlesinger says she's just always been very driven and knows she has to create her own opportunities if she wants to get to the next step. “Good on Paper” co-stars Margaret Cho and Ryan Hansen and hits Netflix on Wednesday.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Good on Paper (2021)

Directed by Kimmy Gatewood. Starring Iliza Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, Margaret Cho, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Matt McGorry, Taylor Hill, Britney Young, Beth Dover, Rebekka Johnson, and Rebecca Delgado Smith. SYNOPSIS:. After years of putting her career first, a stand-up comic meets a guy who seems perfect: smart, nice, successful and possibly too...
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Good On Paper’: Iliza Shlesinger’s Perfect Boyfriend Is Actually Crap In Fun, But Predictable Rom-Com [Review]

It’s every woman’s worst nightmare: you meet the seemingly perfect guy who has it all figured out, only to find out that his entire life is one big lie. But for stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger, that nightmare was her reality. Based (mostly) on a true story, “Good On Paper” is Netflix’s latest romantic comedy, which stars Schlesinger as Andrea, a thirty-something comedienne struggling to break into the acting game in Hollywood.
Paste Magazine

There's No Way Iliza Shlesinger's Dismal Star Vehicle Was Even Good on Paper

In 2015, stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger went on the TV show This Is Not Happening and told a story about a Yale-educated hedge fund manager she met on a plane, then subsequently dated. He turns out to be none of those things. The story is kind of amusing—the audience laughs at least a few times—but mostly confusing, because why wouldn’t someone in the 21st century with access to the internet Google a potential partner? It also takes five minutes for her to tell it, from set-up to epilogue. It’s a fun bad-date story, perhaps a little more dramatic than some, but in the intervening years it became a pet screenplay project for Shlesinger. The resulting Netflix film, which stretches a tight five to a shapeless hour-and-a-half, is horrible. It makes sense, because Good on Paper isn’t even that.
MoviesRefinery29

Iliza Shlesinger’s Real-Life Dirty John Inspired Her New Netflix Movie

Iliza Shlesinger has a theory about our collective cultural obsession with scammers. “These are people hiding in plain sight,” the comedian tells Refinery29 over the phone. “You just wonder how someone can be so soulless and lie right to your face.”. For Shlesinger though, this isn’t a theoretical exercise. Years...
Posted by
Glamour

Iliza Shlesinger Turned the Worst Relationship Into a Movie—Just Don’t Call It Revenge

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If the saying is to write what you know, then Iliza Shlesinger certainly did that and then some. Her new Netflix movie, Good on Paper—which she wrote, produced, and stars in—centers on a woman (Shlesinger) who dates a pretty damn near “perfect” guy, only to discover he's lied about everything. “Everything that the antagonist says in this movie, I took from my real life,” Schlesinger tells Glamour. “My inspiration was dating a real-life sociopath.”
Moviesawardswatch.com

Interview: Colman Domingo discusses what he learned while working on ‘The God Committee’ [VIDEO]

2021 has certainly been the year of Colman Domingo. Whether it’s stunning onlookers on the red carpet with his latest looks, photoshoots in Architectural Digest, escaping zombies on Fear The Walking Dead or hosting his widely successful Bottomless Brunch on AMC’s YouTube channel, there doesn’t seem to be stopping this renaissance man. Domingo also has 3 major movies releasing in 2021: The God Committee, Zola and Candyman.
CelebritiesEW.com

Iliza Shlesinger on the real-life liar boyfriend who inspired her Netflix comedy Good on Paper

Face it: We've all dated someone who turns out to be different from what we expected. But that "I thought I knew him" narrative took an extreme turn for comedian and actress Iliza Shlesinger when a pal-turned-boyfriend wound up being a compulsive liar who invented pretty much every detail of his life - including where he went to college, the fancy home he "owned" in Beverly Hills, and his mother's battle with cancer.
Deadline

‘Good On Paper’ Review: Iliza Shlesinger Turns Her Dating Nightmare Into Smart Comedy – Until It Goes Off The Rails

Up until about the last third or so of stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger’s new Netflix comedy Good on Paper, this clever and engaging film about a disastrous true-life relationship experience of Shlesinger’s works quite well in the overdone rom-com genre. But then it falls prey to the worst instincts of what passes for film comedy these days and goes over the top. The irony is that the broad and credibility-challenged bits that don’t work are exactly the parts of Shlesinger’s real story that she makes up, but fortunately they aren’t a fatal blow because she is such a relatable and likable presence and her original screenplay so smart up to that point that I can forgive caving to the current necessity to go for big laughs even if it kills the tone.
Collider

Is 'Good on Paper' Based on a True Story? Iliza Shlesinger Explains: "This Is A Really Sad Story That Happened To A Very Normal, Strong Woman"

Iliza Shlesinger leads the new Netflix movie Good on Paper as Andrea Singer, a stand-up comic who’s always prioritized her career over dating. However, then she meets Ryan Hansen’s Dennis Kelly and he appears to tick all of the boxes. While Andrea finally opens up to starting a relationship, her best friend Margot (Margaret Cho) isn’t buying Dennis’ act. Margot convinces Andrea to do some digging before taking things any further with Dennis in an effort to figure out who he really is.
MoviesNPR

Iliza Shlesinger Takes Us Through The Ups And Downs Of Dating In New Movie

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with actor and comedian Iliza Shlesinger about her new movie, Good on Paper, airing on Netflix about the ultimate dating horror story. Dating horror stories - we all have them, and we love to hear about them. But I'm not sure if there's one quite like Iliza Shlesinger's. In her new movie "Good On Paper," which is out on Netflix, Iliza takes us through her true story of dating someone who lied about everything. The twists, the turns, the red flags, the question of, am I crazy - yeah, this story has it all. Comedian, actress, executive producer and writer Iliza Shlesinger joins us now. Welcome.
mashed.com

Iliza Shlesinger Thinks You Should Eat This Meal When Watching Good On Paper

If you've ever started craving ratatouille while watching "Ratatouille," breakfast spaghetti while watching "Elf," or French pastries while watching "Grand Budapest Hotel," you have something in common with actress and comedian Iliza Shlesinger. In addition to acting in movies and performing stand-up comedy, Shlesinger also runs a cooking series with her husband called "Don't Panic Pantry," with episodes now in the hundreds (posted on YouTube). Being a comedian, Shlesinger likes to joke, but when it comes to food, she takes all her food choices seriously, especially those involving movies, as she shared in a People interview.
imdb.com

‘Good on Paper’ Review: Iliza Shlesinger’s Bad Romance Makes for Funny Fodder in Netflix Rom-Com

Skilled comedian Iliza Shlesinger is proving to be quite the formidable force for Netflix. After carrying a handful of raucous standup comedy specials, headlining an uproarious sketch show and popping up in supporting roles in “Spenser Confidential” and “Pieces of a Woman,” she returns to the streamer, ascending to leading lady status in her self-penned feature “Good on Paper.”