Interview: Iliza Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, and Margaret Cho discuss ‘Good On Paper,’ healing through comedy and the pros of shooting a movie in 17 days [VIDEO]
Sometimes life imitates art and no one knows that better than comedian Iliza Shlesinger. She was able to turn what most would consider be a traumatic experience into a hilarious romantic comedy about meeting the man of your dreams who might just be too good to be true. Good On Paper, is loosely based on Shlesinger’s experience and was written by this incredibly talented comedian. How would you handle being duped into thinking you’ve met the love of your life? I’m not sure humor would have been my approach to each their own.awardswatch.com