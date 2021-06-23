Belleview Station is bustling with activity again

As Colorado comes out on the other side of the COVID-19 tunnel we’ve been stuck in during the past year plus, the Belleview Station neighborhood is coming alive with people and construction. Belleview Station is a 55-acre mixed-use development on the southern edge of Denver, often mistaken as being in Greenwood Village, its neighbor to the south. Located just across from the Belleview light rail station, it is already home to two upscale apartment buildings, Milehouse and The Den, both just about full, with another one under construction at the northeast corner of East Chenango Avenue and South Newport Street. It will have 250 units ranging from studios to three-bedrooms, plus 7,000 square feet of retail on the ground level, which “will connect our retail spine as it moves from Belleview north and then east to the light rail station. This is a beautiful building and the architectural control committee worked well with the building architect,” Brooke Maloy, vice-president of Front Range Land and Development – Belleview Station, told us.