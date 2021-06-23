Cancel
Pflugerville, TX

Knockouts Haircuts for Men to offer full-service salon amenities in Pflugerville

By Megan Cardona
The first Knockouts Haircuts for Men location in Pflugerville is scheduled to open July 28. Located at Gattis Crossing, 21315 SH 130, Ste. 140, the sports-themed, full-service salon will offer hair coloring, waxing, massages and more for men and boys. Stacey Snyder, owner of the Pflugerville location, said a complimentary alcoholic or nonalcoholic beverage is offered with a service. The location is currently hiring. To contact the location, visit the website linked here.

