Knockouts Haircuts for Men to offer full-service salon amenities in Pflugerville

Starting at the beginning of the month and holding strong all the way until August, the to-do list in the Round Rock-Pflugerville-Hutto area is extensive. The City of Round Rock is hosting its Annual Sertoma Independence Day Parade on Mays St., between Mays Crossing and Hwy. 79. The parade will feature helium inflatables and community groups trailing the 1.5-mile route beginning at 8:30 a.m. The festivities will continue with Frontier Days at Old Settlers Park at noon. Featured activities include a Cowboy sing-along, pig races, a performance of Ballet Folklorico, free ice cream and live music by the Austin Symphonic Band at 8:30 p.m. A live concert with Uptown Drive will follow the fireworks show. Free admission. Parade: Mays St., between Mays Crossing and Hwy. 79. Frontier Days: Old Settlers Park, 3300 E Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock. 512-341-3361. www.roundrocktexas.gov.