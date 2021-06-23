Jade Roper Tolbert Has The Perfect Response To Critics Of Her Daughter Wearing Makeup

"Bachelor in Paradise" alum Jade Roper Talbert is no stranger to criticism over her parenting. In 2019, the reality star shared posts about her daughter Emmy, only to be inundated with intrusive comments about the child's development (via USA Today). But the now mom of three hit back, writing, "You all, these are NOT okay messages to send to people. If you all mean well, it's still not ok to say she has Autism or needs speech therapy or to comment any sort of thing like that to anyone about their child. We are her parents, we have a great pediatrician, and we know her development. Comments like this really throw me for a loop."