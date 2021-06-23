Cancel
Damian Lillard Drops Official Apparel Collab With Adidas

By Jack Winter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDdrn_0adEcRa500

No NBA player is more respected by his peers in music than Damian Lillard. Now, fans across Rip City can honor the Trail Blazers' franchise player and rapper known as D.A.M.E. D.O.L.L.A. for his talents both on and off the court, with an exclusive clothing line of clothing from Adidas.

Lillard and his longtime endorser dropped their first official apparel collaboration on Tuesday, a series of shirts, hoodies, pants, shorts and more featuring D.A.M.E. D.O.L.L.A.'s personal logo.

Lillard's "Studio Collection" from Adidas also includes a special edition of the Dame 7, EXTPLY: DAME D.O.L.L.A., that features lyrics from his song "Home Team."

/20 cousins deep

before the fame

this ain't an entourage

Broadly considered one of the best emcees to ever play in the NBA, Lillard released his first full-length album as D.A.M.E. D.O.L.L.A, The Letter O, in 2016. His second album, Confirmed, came a year later, while Big D.O.L.L.A.—Lillard's first offering through his record label, Front Page Music—dropped in August 2019 to critical acclaim.

In 2020, Lillard performed several songs from Big D.O.L.L.A. at NBA All-Star Saturday, bringing Lil' Wayne and Jeremih onstage for features.

J. Cole sampled soundbites from two of Lillard's most iconic post-game interviews on his highly-anticipated album The Off-Season, which debuted at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone top-200 albums chart in May.

Cole's song "p u n c h i n ' . t h e . c l o c k" intros with a snippet from Lillard's on-court interview after dropping 61 points on the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA bubble last August, and outros with Lillard's iconic remarks about preparation following his walk-off three-pointer over Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2019 playoffs.

You can find all the offerings from D.A.M.E. D.O.L.L.A.'s official collaboration with Adidas HERE.

