Premier League

Leicester’s complete 2021/22 FPL player prices list

By Jake Raynes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Justin – 5m Timothy Castagne – 5.5m. Leicester’s talented set of full backs should provide great attacking threat as well as clean sheet potential on FPL. Castagne, Ricardo and Justin (when fit) are all intriguing options but the real stand out pick has to be Fofana who somehow comes in at 4.5 million making him one of the cheapest defenders on the game. Danny Ward could also be great value if he favoured a move away from the King power but hopefully this isn’t the case.

foxesofleicester.com
