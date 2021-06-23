Leicester’s complete 2021/22 FPL player prices list

After a month-long hiatus, the world’s best fantasy football game is finally back. With over two months still to go before the season begins, there is going to be more than enough time for you to play around with different squad configurations. So, strap in and get ready for a season that is most likely going to consist of more downs than ups as you fight to finish top of the pile amongst your friends only for all of you to end up between the one millionth and two-millionths ranked players in the world. On a more serious note, however, below are some Chelsea player you could take into consideration when building your very own FPL teams.