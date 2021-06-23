The ‘Loki’ Recap: A Quick Detour

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Loki Season 1 episode 3, “Lamentis.”]. Baby don’t hurt me, don’t hurt me, no more… Okay, although the third episode of Loki doesn’t feature that particular needle-drop (it does, however, include part of Hayley Kiyoko’s “Demons” in its opening minutes), it might as well have. While the conflict of the TVA versus Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino) still exists, “Lamentus” pushes it to the side, leaving whatever is going on with Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius for next week. The result is an episode that feels like it’s spinning its wheels where the first two sped along — it ends with its characters in the same position where they started. But there are several notable revelations (the people working for the TVA had real lives they can’t remember! Sylvie is Lady Loki’s real name, and she always knew she was adopted!), and like the other two installments, it’s visually stunning.