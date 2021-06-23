Cancel
The ‘Loki’ Recap: A Quick Detour

By Daniel Chin
The Ringer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter only two episodes together, the instantly iconic duo of Mobius and Loki is already dead. But this week on Loki, the God of Mischief quickly found a new partner to banter with and torment: Sylvie. Beyond providing a proper introduction to Lady Loki (though, much like Val, don’t call...

www.theringer.com
TV SeriesThe Ringer

Is the ‘Loki’ Variant Even a Loki?

Early in this week’s episode of Loki, “The Variant,” Agent Mobius briefs a team of Minutemen led by Hunter B-15 on the particular variant they’re hunting. “We’re not just looking for a time criminal, we’re looking for a Loki,” Mobius explains. “A type we should all be very familiar with, because the TVA has pruned a lot of these guys, almost more than any other variant. And no two are alike—slight differences in appearances or … not so slight.”
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Loki Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

The titular character (Tom Hiddleston) of ‘Loki’ has always been an enigmatic figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, living up to his moniker, the “God of Mischief.” As was expected, the show humanizes and adds such layers to his personality that haven’t been previously seen before. In episode 3, titled ‘Lamentis,’ Loki faces another apocalyptic event on an alien satellite. This time, he has the Variant (Sophia Di Martino) as company, who seems to be the MCU’s rendition of Sylvie or Enchantress. Here is everything you need to know about ‘Loki’ episode 3 ending. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SeriesThe Independent

Loki episode 3 recap: Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?

I can’t stop talking about Loki. I recently started learning how to drive (it’s going terribly, thanks for asking!), and when my driving instructor showed up wearing a Marvel T-shirt, I found myself asking if he had watched Loki yet. He had not, but when he does (and trust me, the man deserves a break), he is in for a treat. Because these first three episodes of Loki are good. So good, in fact, that “episode three” is trending on Twitter as I type these words. The world is watching, and the world is talking.
TV SeriesVulture

Loki Recap: Lamentation Configuration

At the end of the last episode, the titular god of mischief jumped through a time portal after his variant, in a bid to find out what she’s up to and see just how he can use it to his own ends. It’s a risky move, since he doesn’t know where she’s going, and when he jumps after her he does so with Mr. Mobius and the TVA right on his heels. Lucky for him that he lands somewhere safe! Like… the headquarters of the very organization he just fled from.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

Loki episode three recap: is this just Doctor Who ... with a big budget?

Spoiler alert: this blog is for people watching Loki on Disney+. Do not read on unless you have watched episodes 1-3 I’d always wondered what Doctor Who would be like if it had a bigger budget, and now I know. This third episode had everything bar a Gallifreyan wielding a sonic screwdriver: flirtatious dialogue between the leads; a key bit of tech on the blink; and the imminent explosion of a moon.
TV SeriesEW.com

Loki recap: The mirror has two faces

Occasionally in Doctor Who, they would have a special where two or more of the Doctors met to solve some galaxy-collapsing crisis. Chaos and hilarity would ensue but until the Doctors working together would eventually put their time streams right and go their separate ways. While most of these episodes were fun larks, they were a great opportunity to examine what was essential about the Doctor amongst all of their many faces. And for much of "Lamentis", that's what this episode feels like as Loki seemingly faces off with a female version of himself. Or does he?
TV SeriesMarietta Daily Journal

‘Loki’ Episode 3: What Is Love? (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Loki Season 1 episode 3, “Lamentis.”]. Baby don’t hurt me, don’t hurt me, no more… Okay, although the third episode of Loki doesn’t feature that particular needle-drop (it does, however, include part of Hayley Kiyoko’s “Demons” in its opening minutes), it might as well have. While the conflict of the TVA versus Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino) still exists, “Lamentus” pushes it to the side, leaving whatever is going on with Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius for next week. The result is an episode that feels like it’s spinning its wheels where the first two sped along — it ends with its characters in the same position where they started. But there are several notable revelations (the people working for the TVA had real lives they can’t remember! Sylvie is Lady Loki’s real name, and she always knew she was adopted!), and like the other two installments, it’s visually stunning.
TV SeriesCollider

'Loki' Episode 3 Recap: Dancing With Myself

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 3, "Lamentis."]. Episode 3 of Loki is the shortest yet, and beyond a few massive revelations feels very much like just a chapter in this story. But it's becoming a genuinely thrilling story to watch, largely because I have literally no idea what's going to happen next, in the best way possible. I just know that I wanted two things from this show — wild sci-fi time travel fun with some solid character work — and so far it's delivering.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI Spoiler Recap And Discussion For Episode 3, "Lamentis"

This week's episode of Loki kicks off with the Variant inside Roxxcart infiltrating the mind of the TVA agent she kidnapped last week. Creating a surprisingly normal setting of a bar, the villain manages to find out that the Time-Keepers can be reached by using a gold elevator within the Time Variance Authority headquarters. With that, she notices the arrival of Loki and the TVA, and we then jump to her arriving at the TVA shortly after the events of that big cliffhanger.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

Loki episode four recap: a time-shatteringly great watch

Spoiler alert: this blog is for people watching Loki on Disney+. Do not read on unless you have watched episodes 1-4 If I had any criticism of last week’s episode it was that it didn’t move the plot along much. In a six-part series, that seems … wasteful? But after watching this week’s, I’ll happily eat those words. Episode three sacrificed itself so episode four could live. Without that character development, this episode, which absolutely ripped along, would have failed. We’d never have believed Loki and Sylvie’s bond could be a Nexus event without their time together on Lamentis-1. (While we’re at it, I also wondered if they would ever find a USB charger for the TemPad. Of course, the TemPad they had was smashed, so it was immaterial whether they could power it. Mea culpas out of the way, let’s get to it.)
TV SeriesEW.com

Loki recap: At the ends of a thousand worlds

While the first three episodes of Loki have given Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Sophia Di Martino plenty of material to chew on, the enormously talented Gugu Mbatha-Raw hasn't had much to do except chide Agent Mobius about his belief in Loki. In the most shocking episode yet, that all changes as we learn Ravonna Renslayer has a far more complicated agenda than she has let on.
TV SeriesThe Ringer

The ‘Loki’ Recap: Pure, Seismic Chaos

Loki just unleashed its most chaotic episode to date. One week after the series took a detour to the soon-to-be-destroyed Lamentis-1 to establish the relationship between Loki and Sylvie, “The Nexus Event” packed so much into its 40-odd minutes of screen time that it had the feel of a season finale. And yet, with Loki pruned and cast off into a new mystery realm and the all-powerful Time Variance Authority unraveling before our eyes, the series has set off a reset charge ahead of its penultimate episode.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Loki Episode 4 recap: Existence is Futile in the TVA

In Loki Episode 4, “The Nexus Event,” we learn more about the TVA and the agents who would die to protect the Time Keepers. But where do the Loki Variants fit in?. The Disney Plus show has been teasing the Time Keepers for the first three episodes. Having ended on a massive cliffhanger in the previous episode, the show goes all out in revealing its secrets, while throwing in a few more unexpected twists.
TV SeriesPosted by
Forbes

‘Loki’ Episode 4 Recap: Everyone Is Lying, Except Loki

According to Loki and his lady-variant Sylvie, a Loki is bit like a cockroach, suffering defeat, failure and death, repeatedly, but is never really extinguished (although, as we’ve seen previously, death doesn’t mean much in the MCU). This episode reveals that Loki is falling in love with his female variant...
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki: Is SPOILER Really Dead?

It's Wednesday and that means that the four-episode of Loki, "The Nexus Event", arrived on Disney+, and to say it was wild would be an understatement. After last week's somewhat slower-paced "Lamentis", this week's episode was full of game-changing twists and reveals that turns the entire series on its head. Among those shocking moments are a couple of major deaths that have left fans reeling and wondering what could possibly be next. But it begs the question: are these characters really dead and what does it all mean for the remaining episodes of the series? Let's break it down.
TV SeriesSFGate

'Loki' Episode 4 Recap: What the Heck Just Happened?! And Other Burning Questions

Since Marvel Studios embarked on its new adventure in streaming television, the episode of each of its series that falls on or just past the halfway mark has proven to be decisive — the fulcrum point on which the rest of the show pivots and things get truly bonkers. On “WandaVision,” it’s when Fietro (Evan Peters) shows up on Wanda’s doorstep. On “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” it’s when John Walker (Wyatt Russell) kills a man in broad daylight.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Loki Episode 4 Recap: The Nexus Event That Changed Everything

It's Wednesday once again which means it's time to dig into a new episode of Loki. As expected, Episode 4 didn't disappoint as it answered several questions about the series. However, viewers are also left with more questions to ask. For instance, what was the Nexus Event that changed everything?