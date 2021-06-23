Bizarre own-goal helps Spain advance to last 16 at Euro 2020
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — A bizarre own-goal by the goalkeeper put Spain on the way to a 5-0 victory over Slovakia and gave the team a spot in the round of 16 of the European Championship. Martin Dúbravka saved an early penalty kick from Álvaro Morata but then clumsily knocked the ball into his own net a few minutes later after it ricocheted high into the air off a shot by Pablo Sarabia. Aymeric Laporte added to Spain's lead before halftime and Sarabia, Ferran Torres and another own-goal in the second half made it five.