The Streaming Battle for Africa

Ever since watching Africa the Serengeti on IMAX in 1994, we’ve had dreams of spying herds of wildebeest migrating across the massive Serengeti plains. Going on Safari in Africa is unlike anywhere else on earth. We’ve seen wildlife around the world, but we are never as excited as when we see a lion in the wild or a herd of elephants crossing the great plains. It can be exciting and overwhelming when planning an African safari. It is a trip of a life time and on everyone’s travel bucket list. To help ease the stress, we have compiled some tips to help you prepare for an African safari.