Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collier, Mainland Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 14:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Collier; Mainland Monroe The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Collier County in southwestern Florida North central Mainland Monroe County in southwestern Florida * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 229 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Loop Road Ee Center, or 16 miles east of Chokoloskee, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Cypress National Preserve. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH