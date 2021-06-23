Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 01:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARION COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM EDT * At 230 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Silver Springs Shores, or 7 miles south of Lynne, moving east at 15 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Ocklawaha, Moss Bluff, Silver Springs Shores and Belleview.