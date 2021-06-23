Cancel
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco becomes 1st city to permanently cap delivery fees for DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats

 8 days ago

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) On Tuesday, San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to approve a resolution that permanently caps food delivery fees for DoorDash, Grubhub and UberEats at 15% per order.

San Francisco is the first major U.S. city to enact a permanent cap.

Mayor London Breed enacted an emergency provision for food delivery fees in April 2020, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

However, the provision was set to expire on Aug. 15. The new legislation makes the emergency provision permanent.

The city board specified the legislation passed is applicable only to delivery fees. It does not cap costs such as marketing fees for better placement and promotion within food delivery apps.

The announcement comes 60 days after restaurants were able to fully reopen in San Francisco.

Restaurants have long complained of food delivery companies' excessive commission fees, which can range from 15% to 30% per order, Verdict Food Service reported.

Some food delivery workers have raised concerns over whether the delivery fee cap will impact their income levels.

Other metropolitan cities that have implemented temporary measures to cap delivery commissions include New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago.

With SF City Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

