Perspectives: NYC Crime

In the month of May, our City has seen a 22% rise in overall index crime compared with May of 2020. That includes Felony assault up 20.5% and shooting incidents almost 73%. On this edition of Perspectives, we discuss how the increase in crime will influence the Mayoral Race plus, did calls to Defund the police have any impact on the increase in crime that we are experiencing. That plus a whole lot more with host Daren Jaime and his guest, community Activist Joyce Johnson.