Olympia Community Court to Expand Operations with Grant

The Olympia Community Court received $400,000 in early June for the grant it won in October 2020 to enhance its touted alternative-justice program. As one of seven recipients nationwide of the grant from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, Olympia Community Court will use the money to expand its operations, which have become a model for community courts around the country. In the first year of the two-year grant, Olympia will increase its number of case managers from one part-time manager to two full-time managers and add a part-time housing case manager. The grant will also provide funding to assist those that are houseless with temporary-shelter costs, rental-application fees and rental down payments. Additionally, the year-one funds will help set up an on-site, intensive outpatient program to assist participants with drug, alcohol or mental-health issues.