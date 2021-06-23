McFarland named new director for Frontier Extension District
A longtime Frontier Extension District team member is taking a leadership role for the district. Rebecca McFarland has been named the new District Director for the Frontier Extension District. She has been a member of the Frontier Extension District Team since its inception in 2010 and prior to that, served as the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent for Franklin County from 1996-2010. McFarland has spent her entire professional career in the Cooperative Extension System and just completed her 26th year.www.ottawaherald.com