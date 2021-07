DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dr. B. Jane Hursey is retiring from the Darlington County School District after 47 years in education, according to a news release. “God surrounded me with so many wonderful people – committed teachers, custodians and secretaries – that often made me look good and taught me so much,” she said. “It was more than just a job. It was always a family. My career feels like a long string of callings and preparations from God. It is a very privileged platform to work in education,” said Hursey.