TBI: Former Cocke Co. corrections officer indicted for conspiring with inmates to attack a man in jail
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Cocke County jailer is facing several charges after being accused of conspiring to harm an inmate who was attacked last December. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 4th District Attorney General James Dunn requested TBI agents in December to investigate allegations surrounding 24-year-old Joseph Tyree, who served as a corrections officer at the Cocke County Jail at the time.www.wbir.com